Learnmore Jonasi falls short in historic bid as Richard Goodall wins America’s Got Talent Season 19

THE search for the first comedian to win America’s Got Talent (AGT) without a puppet continued as Learnmore Jonasi fell short of bagging the prize money last night.

Instead, the winner of AGT Season 19 was singer Richard Goodall, who triumphed over nine other competitors to claim the crown.

After the public voted for their favourite act, only one could collect the goods at the NBC talent competition hosted by Terry Crews.

Jonasi, who carried the hopes of Zimbabwe, fell short but can hold his head high after finishing in the Top 5 alongside Solange Kardinaly (Quick change artist), Sky Elements (Drone act), Roni Sagi & Rhythm (Dog act), and the eventual winner, Goodall.

Jonasi’s first act impressed host Crews, who awarded him the Golden Buzzer, propelling him straight to the live shows – a feat that epitomised his work ethic and made him a serious contender for the USD 1 million prize money.

The AGT Season 19 finale featured performances by Olympic star Simone Biles, Michael Bublé, Neal Schon, members of Journey, Steve Aoki, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, the Magic Mike Live Las Vegas cast, Andra Day, and the Detroit Youth Choir.

Acts that made the top ten included Airfootworks (Dance group), Brent Street (Dance group), Dee Dee Simon (Singer), Hakuna Matata Acrobats (Acrobatic act), Learnmore Jonasi (Comedian), Richard Goodall (Singer), Roni Sagi & Rhythm (Dog act), Sebastián & Sonia (Aerial act), Sky Elements (Drone act), and Solange Kardinaly (Quick change act).

The American-based comic, who is a recipient of Steve Harvey’s Spotlight Award and a Boston Comedy Award winner, is set to share his journey on turning comedy into a successful career on Friday at a roundtable in Harare.

