Learnmore Jonasi’s AGT success sparks debate on comedy recognition in Zimbabwe

ON Tuesday night, United States-based Zimbabwean comedian, Learnmore Jonasi (formerly known as Long John) conquered America’s Got Talent (AGT) talent show when he got the coveted Golden Buzzer from his one-time childhood icon, AGT host, Terry Crews.

A Golden Buzzer is a special feature that allows AGT judges to send an act directly to the live shows, bypassing lower levels of the competition.

Jonasi’s outstanding performance in the talent competition has garnered praise from his fellow countrymen, who commended his tenacity and relentless dedication to proudly representing the nation on international stages.

His Golden Buzzer-worthy performance has raised a lot of talk about comedy in Zimbabwe, with the recent snub of the “Outstanding Comedian” category at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) topic being talked about, AGAIN!

Chronicle Showbiz spoke to diverse comedians to weigh in on Jonasi’s recent success.

Q Dube showered Jonasi with praise.

“The boy (Jonasi) has done us proud. His journey is an amazing one and the sky is the limit for him. As for Nama, it’s their right to feel however they want about anything. Their opinion holds no bearing on the trajectory of stand-up comedians’ careers. Their opinion doesn’t feed comedians nor does it pay us. So, I really am not and was not bothered by what they said.

“I just shot a special for Showmax that comes out at the end of this year. We have no time to discuss what Nama thinks of us,” he said.

South Africa-based comedian Aljoy Chik said they used to spend time discussing AGT with Jonasi.

“I am excited will be an understatement. Watching my brother receive the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent, just as we used to joke about, is proof that dreams come true with perseverance and faith.

“This is a pivotal moment in his career, and yesterday, as we joyfully celebrated his win over the phone, he said something that deeply resonated with me. He said, ‘It’s not just my win, but our win,’ and he’s absolutely right,” expressed Aljoy Chik.

Umahlekisa Entertainment director, Ntando Van Moyo didn’t hold back.

“We’re so proud of ‘LongJohn’ because he has just proven the Namas and the Bulawayo Arts Festival wrong for not including comedy in their line-up this year.

“This is why we want to create our own comedy awards to recognise people making it big in the sector.

“As someone who came through our incubation system here in Bulawayo, we’re proud of him and his exploits are a testament that comedy does thrive in Zimbabwe and it is in the right hands,” shared Moyo.

Outspoken skitman, Ankela Zex Mdawini, the country’s best comedian in 2022, said Jonasi befittingly got to where he is now through “Western comedy”.

“Comedy is wide and our judges and all stakeholders have their description of it. Jonasi does exactly the ‘Western style of comedy’ adopted as comedy in Zimbabwe; hence, he has even advanced to AGT. Congratulations to him.

“But why must we be judged on English terms when we must make Zimbabweans laugh?” he quizzed.

Jonasi left a huge impression on the AGT judges who gave him rave reviews, showing that comedy knows no boundaries.

One of the judges, Howie Mandel, admired Jonasi’s presence on AGT, stating, “You make AGT a better place. Thank you for the laughs, Learnmore Jonasi,” in a post on X.

Alluding to Jonasi’s audition, Crews posted, “One of my favourite auditions of all time.”

Jonasi is a serial winner with a couple of accolades on his belt, both in Zimbabwe and abroad.