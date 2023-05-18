Leather products peddler rakes in US$2 000 monthly

Mr Tatenda Panganayi in his workshop showing off some of his products

Peter Matika

[email protected]

AT the ripe age of 35, Mr Tatenda Panganayi has mastered the art of being a compelling peddler who rakes in up to US$2 000 a month from selling quality leather products in Bulawayo.

Mr Panganayi, who was born and bred in Harare, manufactures custom made leather products that range from belts, wallets, handbags, shoes and sandals from a backyard in the capital.

He is no stranger to many in most parts of the country, mostly in Gweru and Bulawayo.

Mr Panganayi sells his products between Harare and Bulawayo, with the City of Kings being his preferred market, as he says residents of this city possess a striking sense of style.

He spoke to Chronicle about his trade and how he manages his life as a husband and father.

“It was in 2017 that I became interested in leather products. I always had a knack for leather and good quality was my aim. Before then, I used to work for an agro company as a general hand. It was not until I met a man who was selling leather wallets that my interest flourished. He told me about his trade and how he, unlike many hawkers, could manage their lives,” said Mr Panganayi.

He said he bought 5 wallets and two caps from the man, which he studied to create his custom made products.

“I began with just the small, basic and common leather products which are belts, wallets and caps. I then saw that I was really good at what I was doing as all my merchandise was on high demand. It was then that I decided to go big. Now I manufacture belts, wallets, bags, dog collars and leashes, slippers, caps and sunhats, key holders, jackets and shoes. I also do ladies handbags and sandals,” said Mr Panganayi.

He said he procured the leather he used to manufacture his products from local leather tanners.

“I was fine tuned into this mastery by my friend George Nyambo. If it weren’t for him, I would be manufacturing products of a lesser quality. And the reason I like and always ensure that my products are of good quality is that I want my customers to be satisfied so that they always come back for more products. For instance, I travel countrywide but my main market is in Bulawayo. I love the sense of fashion in this city and how people prefer quality over mediocrity,” said Mr Panganayi.

He continued: “Prices vary depending on what you want. There is always room for negotiation. I see no harm in creating a huge client base and moving my merchandise than keeping it in heaps and mounds.”

Mr Panganayi, who has two employees under his wings, said among all his products, belts were his cash cow.

He said he still uses the equipment he bought back in 2017, which cost him US$600. The machinery consists of sewing, stitch and flattening, stapling, gluing, trimming and profiling machines.

“Of course, the machinery is outdated and we incur lots of costs in repairing it. We need new and up to date machinery for our workmanship,” said Mr Panganayi.

He said he is happily married and has two children.

“I love my family and like any other man, I will do whatever it takes to fend for my own. The children are both in school and are receiving a decent education.”

“This is my job. I am in Harare most of the time manufacturing, before I travel. I spend at least two nights in a week away from home but when business is good, when I arrive on the morning bus I am back home in the evening. With this, I can manage between US$1 000 and US$2 000,” said Mr Panganayi.

He said he is developing a residential stand using profits from his business.

Mr Panganayi said it was his dream to one day become one of the biggest leather product suppliers in the country.

“It is every man’s dream to see yourself grow. We are self-taught and we wish to have workshops so that we learn how to better our products.”