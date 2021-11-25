Lee McHoney, Mzoe 7, Asaph to perform at Nust Health expo

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Artistes Lee McHoney, Mzoe 7, Asaph, ELLBEE and DJ Towers are set to perform at Nust at a Health Expo that is being hosted by the Students Representative Council (SRC) on Friday.

The event, which will take place at the Nust campus is aimed at raising awareness about health issues among students. It is also open to the general public.

Speaking on behalf of the SRC, Nust SRC treasurer general Caileb Proud Ncube stated that the goal is to make the event both educational and entertaining.

“The event that is taking place tomorrow is an educational health club expo where we as the Students Representative Council will be raising awareness about health-related issues. We are doing this to bring out into the open, issues such as Covid-19, cancer awareness, sexual reproductive health and others to the Nust community and beyond.

“We want to make this event engaging and entertaining. Lee McHoney will be the only lady performing alongside Mzoe 7, Asaph, ELLBEE and DJ Towers. We are basically killing two birds with one stone combining education and entertainment,” said Ncube.

He said the health expo will start from 10am to 4pm at the institution’s ceremonial hall.

“The SRC has partnered with various organisations which include Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU), National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ), Men’s Clinic International, National Aids Council (NAC), Chicken Inn, Say What and the Sexual Rights Centre. However, our main sponsor for this event is WA-FAYA.

"We are targeting the incoming students who are the Part ones as they do not know what really happens in the institutions."