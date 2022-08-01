Breaking News
Legendary arts doyen Cont Mhlanga dies

Legendary arts doyen Cont Mhlanga dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Legendary arts doyen Cont Mhlanga dies

01 Aug, 2022 - 10:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Legendary arts doyen Cont Mhlanga dies The late Cont Mhlanga

The Chronicle

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

VETERAN playwright, Cont Mhlanga has died.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Executive Director Nicholas Moyo confirmed his death in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart and intense sadness that the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Board and Management announces to the nation and the Cultural and Creative Sectors in Zimbabwe and internationally the sad passing on of the legendary Cont Mdladla Mhlanga.

“Cont Mhlanga was admitted in hospital 10 days ago, whilst his situation seemed to stabilize, it took a different turn in the last three (3) days. Conte passed on this morning. Cont Mdladla Mhlanga is a playwright, filmmaker and creative director. His career in the cultural and creative industries began in 1982 when formed Amakhosi which started as a youth karate club but switched to professional theatre in 1988. The Nation will be informed of further details of the unfolding situation in due course,” he said.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting