Legendary former Highlanders Coach speaks on another great player he missed for Highlanders FC

SILAS Ndlovu was one of the most shrewd coaches of the 1970 football era, identifying great talent to fortify a rising Highlanders FC.

When he was asked to take over as Bosso coach in 1972, Ndlovu insisted that he be allowed to have a total say on recruitment and technical affairs of the team and to bring whomever he wanted at Bosso.

Perhaps drawn from his time at Dynamos, he wanted a Highlanders with a national character and the move paid dividends as players he brought in, saw the club win the Chibuku Trophy, regional title and runner-up spot in the national league play-off.

On Sunday at his 84th birthday party in Bulawayo where he was feted by his family and friends, Ndlovu got time to talk about his experiences.

This is what he said of John Nyumbu a top striker for Gweru United, whose move was scuttled at the Rhodesia National Football League (RFNL) offices in Bulawayo like Chita Antonio and Tendai Chieza who ended up at rivals Zimbabwe Saints FC.

“I had seen a speedy striker who had good ball control and had an eye for goal, he could take on defenders and I needed that. He could make defenders turn and face their goal, I needed that.

“His striking partners could have been Josiah (Nxumalo), I also had Tymon Mabaleka. I needed somebody like him because I was going to lose the likes of Cavin Duberley, Tommy Masuku was getting to be ill, so with John there I would have had another destruction machine,” said Ndlovu.

If the move had materialised at the end of 1975, Nyumbu would have teamed up with Masuku, Josiah Nxumalo, Tymon Mabaleka, Tennyson Mloyi, Isaac Mafaro, Barry Daka, and Itai Chieza in the Highlanders attack making it one of the best in the land.

Nyumbu also spoke of how he came close to joining Highlanders.

“Silas Ndlovu is the only person who came to Gweru looking for me, he sent some guys to my house and they said to me ‘let’s go to a hotel called Tree Top for some beer’ and to my surprise Mr Ndlovu was there and he asked me if I wanted to join Highlanders and I agreed.

“I was given a cheque of $400 from the Marisha Cocktail Bar. When I went to RFNL to clear myself to play for Highlanders, I won’t mention names but I was told that I was not going to be able to play for Highlanders because I think tribal politics came into play,” said Nyumbu who alongside Wonder Chisetera, Antonio, Oliver Kateya, Peter Nyama, Ernest Kamba and Chris Mhlanga were the hottest strikers of the era.

Ndlovu described his loss of Nyumbu as missing out on a big catch.

“I felt bad for missing out on a big catch but it’s like losing a match, you prepare for the next one.”

Several notables like Lawrence Phiri and Themba Ncube who played under him, ex-Highlanders FC assistant coach and goalkeepers’ trainer Cosmas Zulu, former Bosso boss Rodger Muhlwa, Zimbabwe Saints legends Gibson Homela, Agent Sawu and Nyumbu and women’s sport protégé Sibekiwe Ndlovu attended the function.