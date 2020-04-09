Legendary guitarist Hudson Simbarashe pays tribute to Leonard Dembo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ONE of Bulawayo’s leading guitarists, Hudson Simbarashe has paid tribute to sungura ace, Leonard Dembo who passed away exactly 24 years today.

Dembo, (real name Kwangwari Gwaindep) was a musical muso whose music still relives in the communities that he interacted with.

Simbarashe who has been in the music industry for the past 44 years and once shrugged shoulders with Dembo during their teenage days in the dusty streets of Sizinda, said Dembo left a void that musicians are finding it hard to fill.

“Lenny, as we used to call him when we grew up, was a very humble man and it was an honour knowing him. I knew him before he became famous and that did not change after he was on the limelight.

“He was a prolific writer and the gap he left will never be filled. Dembo was unique in his own way and did not sound like anyone,” said Simbarashe.

Simbarashe and Dembo used to live three houses apart and were united by music. They once had a band which comprised Jonah Mutuma and Legion who would play music that sounded like mbaqangaa.

Simbarashe added, “Working with Dembo as an artiste has made me stay in the game for this while as, on a daily basis doing music with him, one will learn something.”

Dembo, the Chitekete hit-maker will best be remembered for his all-time classics.

@mthabisi_mthire.