Legendary kwaito star Doc Shebeleza has died

Kwaito pioneer Doc Shebeleza, whose real name was Victor Bogopane, has died in hospital at the age of 51 after a long illness, his family confirmed.

In June 2024, the legendary artist was reported to be hospitalised after a health scare. Shebeleza rose to prominence with his debut album S’Kumfete released on cassette in 1996.

The album produced several hit tracks, including Kum’nandi, Ebumnandini and Ghetsa Ghetsa.

During the 1990s he founded the all-male group Amaskumfete, which became known for hits such as Tsipa Tsipa.

Doc Shebeleza’s music resonated deeply with fans, weaving personal experiences, relationships, struggles and joy into his lyrics, creating a powerful connection with listeners.

His influence on the kwaito genre was profound, inspiring artists such as Mandoza, Mapaputsi and many others.

In later years, Shebeleza devoted himself to philanthropy through his organisation Amaha, working to uplift his fellow artists.

His legacy was underscored by the 2014 hit song Doc Shebeleza by Cassper Nyovest. The track not only became a chart-topping success but also served as testament to Shebeleza’s influence across generations.