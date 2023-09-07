Legends live forever – SRC pays tribute to Streak

Brandon Moyo ,[email protected]

SPORTS and Recreation Commission (SRC) Chairperson, Gerald Mlotshwa has paid tribute to the late former Chevrons captain and coach, Heath Streak who succumbed to cancer on Sunday morning.

Streak was 49 at the time of his death and will be remembered as one of Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketers ever.

In a statement from the SRC, Mlotshwa said Streak is an icon whose legacy will live on and will be missed in cricket and beyond.

“I wish to extend our sincere condolences to Nadine Streak, the children Holly, Charlotte, Harry and Kevin on the passing of their father, legendary Zimbabwe cricketer, captain and coach, Heath Hilton Streak.

“The country has lost a legend of the game, a true gentleman, a loving husband and father. Denis and Sheona, you raised an icon. Leigh-Ann, your brother’s legacy is sealed. He will be missed by all in the game of cricket and beyond. The tributes pouring in from the length and breadth of Zimbabwe and all around the world, from ordinary folk to other luminaries of the game are testament to the influence he had on all our lives.

“Our prayers are with the entire Streak family, relatives and friends. Take comfort from the love and comfort and accolades pouring in for Heath. Legends live forever,” read the statement from Mlotshwa. – @brandon_malvin