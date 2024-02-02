Legislator builds community hall for Gwanda constituency, enhancing access to constituency development

Thokozile Mbedzi

THE Member of Parliament for Tshitaudze in Gwanda constituency has undertaken a remarkable initiative by constructing a community hall for the people of Gwanda in Matabeleland South.

Driven by a passion for community development, Cde Fisani Moyo, along with his dedicated team, pooled resources to establish this much-needed facility.

Recognising the importance of accessible infrastructure for constituency development, Cde Moyo took the initiative to build the community hall. The facility will serve as a hub for various activities, including discussions on constituency matters and providing suitable office space for community members.

This endeavour aligns with President Mnangagwa’s vision for 2030, which emphasizes the role of the people in nation-building. Cde Moyo’s completion of the constituency community hall stands as a testament to his commitment to fulfilling this vision.

Reflecting on his accomplishment, Cde Moyo said: “I constructed this community hall to ensure timely assistance and convenient access for the people. During my campaign, I made a promise to build a community hall for my constituency, driven by my genuine concern for the people and their trust in me. Our president has always guided us, emphasising that the country is built by its people.”

Cde Moyo further revealed the establishment of a community committee responsible for addressing grievances and planning within the constituency. With numerous projects underway across various communities, the community hall will serve as a central hub for updates and save valuable time for the residents, providing convenience and efficiency.

Cde Moyo Mbedzi expressed optimism for a brighter future in his constituency, emphasising his unwavering dedication to the well-being and progress of every individual. With the completion of the community hall, he remains committed to spearheading further initiatives that will uplift the community and foster sustainable development.

By prioritising accessible infrastructure and community involvement, Member of Parliament Moyo is making significant strides toward enhancing access to constituency development in Gwanda.