Legislators call for stiffer sentences against perpetrators of gender-based violence Leonard Ncube

AS the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence (GBV) end today, a call has been made for Parliament to craft laws that will help law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to pass deterrent penalties to perpetrators.

Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, a period which started on November 25 and ends Sunday 10 December.

Government has expressed concern over the graduationgrowing number of GBV cases in the country with some traditional practices like early child marriages being identified as causing high cases of GBV.

GBV is a serious violation of human rights and a life threatening health and protections issue which comes in various forms including sexual, physical, mental, economic harm, threats of violence, coercion and manipulation among others.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has said that forcibly displaced and stateless people face higher risks of GBV.

Debating in Parliament recently, legislators said stiffer penalties will help reduce cases.

“While we unite in raising awareness during these 16 days of activism against gender based violence, it is crucial that we reorganise the urgency for substantial reforms within our anti gender based violence frameworks.

“Firstly, let us address the pressing need for stiffer penalties for gender-based violence offences.

The current legal landscape may not adequately deter potential perpetrators by imposing stricter sanctions. We send a clear message that our society does not tolerate such heinous acts and it is time for us to revisit and revise our laws, ensuring that they act as a formidable deterrent against any form of gender-based violence. Equally important is the effective and stringent enforcement of these laws whilst having robust legislation is crucial.,” said Matabeleland North Proportional Representation MP Cde Elizabeth Masuku (Zanu-PF).

She called for allocation of the necessary resources to train law enforcement agencies and judicial bodies ensuring they have the capacity and knowledge to handle the gender based issues.

Cde Masuku said without proactive enforcement justice remains elusive for the victims.

“Moreover, budgetary support for the ministries, departments and agencies mandated to tackle GBV is encouraging. Insufficient funding hampers their ability to provide support services, conduct awareness programmes and implement preventive measures.

“Adequate budgetary allocation is a tangible manifestation of our commitment to addressing gender-based violence at its call. We cannot expect meaningful change without the financial resources required to fuel the machinery that fights against gender-based violence. So let us be together in fighting the GBV and as Members of Parliament, we must unite and work together on this,” said Cde Masuku.