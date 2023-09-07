Legislators take oaths today

Farirai Machivenyika Online Reporter

Newly elected legislators from the National Assembly and Senate will be sworn-in today and also choose the presiding officers for the two houses.

First to take their oaths will be Members of the National Assembly beginning at 10am while the senators will take theirs in the afternoon from 2.30pm.

After taking their oaths Members of the National Assembly will then choose the Speaker and the deputy while the senators will elect the President of the Senate and the deputy. The swearing-in of the MPs follows the inauguration of President Mnangagwa on Monday after his and Zanu PF’s win the harmonised elections held last month. In the National Assembly Zanu PF won 176 seats to the 103 of the CCC after the 60 proportional representation women’s seats were declared last week along with the 10 special youth seats. There is still one constituency where a vote is required after a nominated candidate died in the run-up to the poll.

After winning 136 of the 210 constituencies, Zanu PF won 33 of the 60 proportional representation women’s seats and seven of the 10 youth seats while CCC won 73 constituency seats and then picked up 27 of the women’s seats and three youth seats.

The Senate split 33-27 in favour of Zanu-PF in the proportionately elected senators from the 10 provinces, based on the votes the candidates of the two parties won in the National Assembly constituency elections. In addition there are 18 senator chiefs and two senators representing people living with disabilities.

President Mnangagwa won the presidential elections with 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52,6 percent of the vote beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 or 44 percent of the vote.