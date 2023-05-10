Leo Magozz, Freeman, Feli Nandi, Gemma lead Zima nominees’ pack

Mthabisi Tshuma

IT seems to be a good year for Fire Emoji hit-maker Leo Magozz, Freeman and Feli Nandi as they are leading the pack of nominees for the forthcoming Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima).

This comes at a time that the trio is revelling in the glory of the recently-held Star FM Listeners Choice Awards where they won big.

For the Zimas, the trio, which is joined by Gemma Griffiths has four nominations each in notable categories which include and are not limited to Song of the Year, Best Male Artiste and Best Female Artiste.

Rapper Saintfloew, who is behind the hit Silas Mavende is following closely with three nominations. Other artistes with two nominations each include teenage sensation Andrea The Vocalist, Indosakusa, Alick Macheso, Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Janet Manyowa, Mark Ngwazi and Dorcas Moyo.

Matabeleland region is well represented at the awards as artistes who include Master Zhoe, La Dee, Clement Magwaza, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Leslie Kampila Kampila are nominated.

This year’s edition of the awards is set to be held on June 3 at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

The awards, which will be held under the theme “Re-Imaging The Industry,” seek to celebrate the hard work, dedication and success of artistes and professionals who have made significant contributions to the Zimbabwean music industry over the past year.

In a statement, organisers said they received a multitude of submissions and after much consideration they chose the deserving nominees.

“The list of nominees showcases the brightest and most promising stars in the music industry for 2022. We look forward to seeing their continued success in the future.

“A point to note is that we have a few artistes that definitely should be in the running, but for one reason or another, they did not submit for consideration. It is important to note that one of the key rules we live by at Zima is that ‘No submission, no entry’,” organisers said.

Organisers also said some artistes submitted their works after the deadline.

“We also had a number of eligible entries that were submitted, albeit, after the closing of submissions. According to our rules, this is an automatic disqualification.”

The organisers said another challenge they faced was the classification of songs into genres as some entries were misplaced.

“Going forward, we will need to work together with all stakeholders to help artistes submit their works in the correct categories. We would like to thank all those who participated in the nomination process and we look forward to welcoming you people to the awards. The evening promises to be an unforgettable one, full of excitement, and of course, the recognition of the best and brightest in the music industry,” said the organisers.

Below is a list of the Zima nominees:

BEST GROUP/DUO

1 Fusion 5 Mangwiro

2 Vabati VaJehova

3 The Vine

4 Indosakusa

BEST NEWCOMER

1 Saintfloew

2 Leo Magozz

3 Andrea The Vocalist

4 Cleo Arie

BEST ALBUM

1 Izwi – Feli Nandi

2 David & Goliath – Freeman HKD

3 Tinosvitswa Nashe – Alick Macheso

4 Bvudzi Rangu Ramera – Dorcas Moyo

BEST ZIMDANCEHALL

1 Guspy Warrior

2 Freeman HKD

3 King Shaddy

4 Ricky Fire

BEST SUNGURA

1 Leonard Karikoga Zhakata

2 D.T Bio Mudimba

3 Mark Ngwazi

4 Alick Macheso

BEST AFROPOP/AFROFUSION

1 Feli Nandi

2 Gemma

3 Msiz’kay

4 Ishan

BEST HIP-HOP

1 Saintfloew

2 Hillzy

3 Leo Magozz

4 ScripMula

BEST COLLABORATION

1 Freeman HKD ft Christopher Martin – Zimbabwean Queen

2 Leo Magozz & Friends – Fire Emoji Remix

3 Gemma ft Enzo Ishall – Huya Tinamate

4 Ishan ft Annatoria – Lola

BEST CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL

1 Andrea The Vocalist

2 Everton Mlalazi

3 Janet Manyowa

4 The Vine

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL

1 Vabati VaJehova

2 Benny Hadassah Muzanamombe

3 Dorcas Moyo

4 Mannerz

BEST RnB & SOUL

1 Nox

2 Kim Makumbe

3 Blue Rose

4 Nyasha Timbe

BEST JAZZ

1 Agga Nyabinde

2 Josh Meck

3 Breeze Music

4 Fusion 5 Mangwiro

BEST DANCE (HOUSE, AMAPIANO, KWAITO, EDM)

1 La Dee

2 King 98

3 Leslie Kampila

4 Master Zhou

BEST TSHIBILIKA

1 Clement Magwaza

2 Ezokubhimba

3 Madlela Skhobokhobo

4 Insimbi Zezhwane

BEST TRADITIONAL (CHINYAKARE/CHIMURENGA)

1 Brity Yonly

2 Mary Anibal

3 Mazarura

4 Othnell Mangoma Moyo

BEST TRADITIONAL (FOLK, EZOMDABU, IMBUBE)

1 Indosakusa

2 Skhosana Buhlungu

3 Amaqaqa

BEST ALTERNATIVE

1 Jeys Marabini

2 MJ Sings

3 Msiz’kay

4 Feli Nandi

BEST PRODUCER

1 Alicious

2 Nyasha Timbe

3 Chillspot Records

4 Oskid

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

1 Gemma – Huya Tinamate

2 Janet Manyowa – Vaudze

3 Freeman HKD – Robbery

4 Hillzy – Nharo

BEST VIDEOGRAPHER

1 Mitch Uta

2 Sly Pro

3 Studio Art Pictures

4 Director AM

BEST DIASPORA ARTIST

1 Nox

2 Dr Chaii

3 Vusa Mkhaya

4 Mlue Jay

BEST MALE ARTIST

1 Mark Ngwazi

2 Freeman HKD

3 Saintfloew

4 Leo Magozz

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

1 Dorcas Moyo

2 Janet Manyowa

3 Feli Nandi

4 Gemma