Leo Magozz, Takura, Quonfuzed lead Star FM Listeners’ Choice Music Awards nominees

Leo Magozz, Takura and Quonfuzed are leading the way with four nominations each in the fifth edition of the Star FM Listeners’ Choice Awards. They are all in the running for the Song of the Year award, with songs Fire Emoji, Haarore and Kamunamato Kekubhawa.
There are three nominations each for rising hip-hop star Saintfloew, Freeman, Feli Nandi, South Africa-based Shasha, and for Ishan’s collaboration with Annatoria on Lola.
The nominees were revealed on Wednesday, with the awards event to take place on May 3 as a radio and online event. They will be held under the theme: “It’s All About the Artist”.
“As a Star FM, we are all about local artists, and this year we will focus on honouring and rewarding them,” said Star FM head of programming Steve Vickers.
“We will be breaking new ground with the awards event, as a radio and online experience which will feature live performances from artists.”
Voting runs from April 7 to 20.
Below is the full list of nominees:
BEST HIP HOP SONG
Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji
Mile – Rasta
Holy 10 – Mbuya Vana Munya
Voltz JT – Shamwari Yangu
Saintfloew – Silas Mavende
CATEGORY 2: BEST R&B SONG
Takura – Haarore
Kae Chaps – Gehena
Nyasha – David Ikoko
Innomuno – Good Intentions
Trevor Dongo – Love story
CATEGORY 3: BEST NEWCOMER
Saintfloew – Silas Mavende
Annatoria – Stay With Me
Mugaratia – Ndeyekwavo
Andrea The Vocalist – Uhambo
Cleo Arie – Jah Bless
CATEGORY 4: BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO
Shasha – Ungowami
Roki – Moto
Chengeto Brown – Love You More
Nox – Stay With Me
Valee Music – Mali
CATEGORY 5: BEST ZIM IN DIASPORA
Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa
Shasha – Ungowami
Valee Music – Mali
Charle Kay – Solo
Innomuno – Good Intentions
CATEGORY 6: BEST PRODUCER
Nicky Genius – Lola
Vincent Goodbeats – Fire Emoji
Chiwedder – Gogoride
Nigel Nyangombe – Tangai Neni
Spirit Fingers – Team Hombe
CATEGORY 7: BEST GOSPEL SONG
Janet Manyowa – Vaudze
Minister Michael Mahendere – Fambai Neni
Andre The Vocalist – Uhambo
Everton Mlalazi – Ndokutevera
Mambo Dhuterere – Datan Na Kora
CATEGORY 8: BEST DUO OR GROUP
Fusion 5 – Maria
The Vine – Imbirai Jehovah
The Unveiled – Hold On
Zimpraise – Ndiri Mweya
Purple Pride – Musandikanganwe
CATEGORY 9: BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG
Enzo Ishall – Ahoyi
Freeman – Vakomana Ve Drip
Quonfused – Kamunamato
Nutty O – Shoulder
Tocky Vibes – Chama
CATEGORY 10: ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Freeman – David and Goliath
Feli Nandi – Izwi
Minister Michael Mahendere – Getting Personal With God
Voltz JT – Life of Muvhimi
Baba Harare – Zimbabwean Giant
CATEGORY 11: BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Feli Nandi
Shasha
Janet Manyowa
Valee Music
Dorcas Moyo
CATEGORY 12: BEST ALTERNATIVE
Feli Nandi – Ndoona Iwe
Jah Prayzah – Ticheneke
Mwenje Mathole – Shasha
Mary Anibal – Gogoride
Fusion 5 Mangwiro – Maria
CATEGORY 13: BEST COLLABORATION
Ishan and Annatoria – Lola
Leo Magozz and Friends – Fire Emoji
Tammy Moyo and Soul Jah Love – Rudo
Quonfuzed and Bazookah – Kamunamato
Nyasha David and Takura – Ikoko
CATEGORY 14: BEST MALE ARTIST
Freeman
Takura
Kae Chaps
Leo Magozz
Holy 10
CATEGORY 15: SONG OF THE YEAR
Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji
Takura – Haarore
Ishan Feat Annatoria – Lola
Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekbhawa
Saintfloew – Silas Mavende
CATEGORY 16: BEST AFRICAN POP
Ishan feat Annatoria – Lola
Ex-Q Paya Paya
I Am King – Vibration
Gemma – Ava
Poptain – Team Hombe
CATEGORY 17: BEST SUNGURA ARTIST
Alick Macheso – Tinosvitswa Nashe
Mark Ngwazi- Nharo Nezvinenharo
Sam Sando Hombe – Kukwatidza Gwati
Simon Mutambi – Uchatura Zvese
Romeo Gasa – Phone YaBaba Imhiripiri