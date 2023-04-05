Leo Magozz, Takura, Quonfuzed lead Star FM Listeners’ Choice Music Awards nominees

Showbiz Reporter

Leo Magozz, Takura and Quonfuzed are leading the way with four nominations each in the fifth edition of the Star FM Listeners’ Choice Awards. They are all in the running for the Song of the Year award, with songs Fire Emoji, Haarore and Kamunamato Kekubhawa.

There are three nominations each for rising hip-hop star Saintfloew, Freeman, Feli Nandi, South Africa-based Shasha, and for Ishan’s collaboration with Annatoria on Lola.

The nominees were revealed on Wednesday, with the awards event to take place on May 3 as a radio and online event. They will be held under the theme: “It’s All About the Artist”.

“As a Star FM, we are all about local artists, and this year we will focus on honouring and rewarding them,” said Star FM head of programming Steve Vickers.

“We will be breaking new ground with the awards event, as a radio and online experience which will feature live performances from artists.”

Voting runs from April 7 to 20.

Below is the full list of nominees:

BEST HIP HOP SONG

Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji

Mile – Rasta

Holy 10 – Mbuya Vana Munya

Voltz JT – Shamwari Yangu

Saintfloew – Silas Mavende

CATEGORY 2: BEST R&B SONG

Takura – Haarore

Kae Chaps – Gehena

Nyasha – David Ikoko

Innomuno – Good Intentions

Trevor Dongo – Love story

CATEGORY 3: BEST NEWCOMER

Saintfloew – Silas Mavende

Annatoria – Stay With Me

Mugaratia – Ndeyekwavo

Andrea The Vocalist – Uhambo

Cleo Arie – Jah Bless

CATEGORY 4: BEST HOUSE/AMAPIANO

Shasha – Ungowami

Roki – Moto

Chengeto Brown – Love You More

Nox – Stay With Me

Valee Music – Mali

CATEGORY 5: BEST ZIM IN DIASPORA

Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekubhawa

Shasha – Ungowami

Valee Music – Mali

Charle Kay – Solo

Innomuno – Good Intentions

CATEGORY 6: BEST PRODUCER

Nicky Genius – Lola

Vincent Goodbeats – Fire Emoji

Chiwedder – Gogoride

Nigel Nyangombe – Tangai Neni

Spirit Fingers – Team Hombe

CATEGORY 7: BEST GOSPEL SONG

Janet Manyowa – Vaudze

Minister Michael Mahendere – Fambai Neni

Andre The Vocalist – Uhambo

Everton Mlalazi – Ndokutevera

Mambo Dhuterere – Datan Na Kora

CATEGORY 8: BEST DUO OR GROUP

Fusion 5 – Maria

The Vine – Imbirai Jehovah

The Unveiled – Hold On

Zimpraise – Ndiri Mweya

Purple Pride – Musandikanganwe

CATEGORY 9: BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG

Enzo Ishall – Ahoyi

Freeman – Vakomana Ve Drip

Quonfused – Kamunamato

Nutty O – Shoulder

Tocky Vibes – Chama

CATEGORY 10: ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Freeman – David and Goliath

Feli Nandi – Izwi

Minister Michael Mahendere – Getting Personal With God

Voltz JT – Life of Muvhimi

Baba Harare – Zimbabwean Giant

CATEGORY 11: BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Feli Nandi

Shasha

Janet Manyowa

Valee Music

Dorcas Moyo

CATEGORY 12: BEST ALTERNATIVE

Feli Nandi – Ndoona Iwe

Jah Prayzah – Ticheneke

Mwenje Mathole – Shasha

Mary Anibal – Gogoride

Fusion 5 Mangwiro – Maria

CATEGORY 13: BEST COLLABORATION

Ishan and Annatoria – Lola

Leo Magozz and Friends – Fire Emoji

Tammy Moyo and Soul Jah Love – Rudo

Quonfuzed and Bazookah – Kamunamato

Nyasha David and Takura – Ikoko

CATEGORY 14: BEST MALE ARTIST

Freeman

Takura

Kae Chaps

Leo Magozz

Holy 10

CATEGORY 15: SONG OF THE YEAR

Leo Magozz – Fire Emoji

Takura – Haarore

Ishan Feat Annatoria – Lola

Quonfused – Kamunamato Kekbhawa

Saintfloew – Silas Mavende

CATEGORY 16: BEST AFRICAN POP

Ishan feat Annatoria – Lola

Ex-Q Paya Paya

I Am King – Vibration

Gemma – Ava

Poptain – Team Hombe

CATEGORY 17: BEST SUNGURA ARTIST

Alick Macheso – Tinosvitswa Nashe

Mark Ngwazi- Nharo Nezvinenharo

Sam Sando Hombe – Kukwatidza Gwati

Simon Mutambi – Uchatura Zvese

Romeo Gasa – Phone YaBaba Imhiripiri