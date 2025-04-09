Leonard Dembo’s guitarist, Mjintu remembers the moment everything changed

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

As the nation pauses to remember the late music icon Leonard Dembo, fiery rhythm guitarist Innocent Mjintu is taken back to one of the most painful days of his life, April 9, 1996.

It’s been 29 years since Dembo’s passing at the tender age of 36, yet for Mjintu, the memories remain heartbreakingly vivid. The legendary frontman of Barura Express would have turned 65 this year, a milestone his fans will now mark in memory, not in presence.

Now aged 53, Mjintu stands as the only surviving member of the iconic Barura Express. And with that comes a heavy weight of remembrance.

“I was there in his final hours, by his bedside, along with his wife, Amaiguru Mai Morgan (Eunice Dembo), and his mother,” he said, his voice tinged with emotion.

“We were talking about how we could raise money for his medical bills and support the family. He had been battling illness for over a year, but this time, we all sensed the end was near. He took his last breath right in front of me.”

The pain of that moment cut so deep that Mjintu nearly abandoned music altogether.

“I was shattered. At one point, I considered quitting music altogether,” he revealed.

“But there was a quiet voice within that urged me to carry on. We had created so much music together since I joined him in 1988. Looking back, I believe God had a reason for keeping me going.”

Mjintu, who helped shape the distinctive sound of Barura Express in the late 1980s, parted ways with the group after Dembo’s passing.

In the years that followed, he brought his signature guitar flair to Alick Macheso’s Orchestra Mberikwazvo and later joined Energy Mutodi’s Mutodi Express. Eventually, he set out to lead his own ensemble, Zimbabwe African Rhythm Experts, fondly known as Zare in 2005.

Though the group initially stumbled at the starting blocks, Mjintu has since found his rhythm, releasing over 20 albums under the Zare banner.

Humble and grounded, he continues to find time to collaborate with Tendai Dembo, keeping the Barura flame alive in his spare moments.“I still make time to work with both Morgan and Tendai Dembo,” he shared.

“But I won’t leave my group, Zare. I make it a point to record two albums each year, one at the beginning of the season and the other towards the end,” he said.