Leonard Mapfumo, Ngoni Kambarami establish lodge abroad

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LEGENDARY urban groovers, Leonard Mapfumo and Ngoni Kambarami have partnered to establish a lodge in the UK called Leonardo Inn.

Sharing the news on Sunday, Leonard Mapfumo said Zimbabweans do not have to worry about accommodation when they visit England.

“In partnership with Mr Ngonidzashe Kambarami we have set up a lodge in the Queen’s country so you won’t have any accommodation troubles when you’re visiting the UK, ” said the Maidei singer.

The pair is set to perform at Bedforshire for The Unplugged Experience together with DJ Stixx and MC Kaycie on May 29.

Mapfumo who is based in the UK is usually reclusive and secretive of his plans such as secretly wedding Suba Dakshina last year, is part of a breed of performers who pioneered the Urban Grooves in the early 2000s. – @eMKlass_49