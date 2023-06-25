Leonard Zhakata Celebrates 55th Birthday

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Leonard Zhakata, the celebrated Zimbabwean musician, is celebrating his 55th birthday today. In a statement, Zhakata expressed his gratitude to his fans, friends, and family for their love and support throughout his musical career. The evergreen musician is famous for hits that include Mugove, Hupenyu Mutoro, and Yarutso.

“I thank my Lord, family, friends, and fans. You have been so generous with your love over the years, and you have supported my music through thick and thin,” he said.

Zhakata is known for his unique sound that blends traditional Zimbabwean rhythms with contemporary styles.

To celebrate his birthday, Zhakata asked his fans to share their favorite song from his extensive discography. He expressed his excitement to see which of his songs resonated the most with his fans over the years.

Zhakata’s music has touched the lives of many people and has played an important role in promoting Zimbabwean culture and traditions. His dedication to his craft has earned him the respect and admiration of music lovers across the country.

On this special day, we wish Leonard Zhakata a happy 55th birthday and many more years of spreading joy and inspiration through his music.