Leroy Gopal, Amard to host Namas

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

It is all systems go for the much-anticipated National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) that are taking place at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) next week Saturday with renowned actor Leroy Gopal and radio personality Nonkululeko Dube aka Amard being unveiled as the presenters.

An array of artistes that include Awa Khiwe, Ma9Nine, Nutty O, Mokoomba, Minister Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Mambo Dhuterere, Mbeu, Zimpraise, The Unveiled, Kadija, Enzo Ishall, Crooger, Tanto Wavie, Kae Chaps, Kikky BadAss and Nyasha David are expected to serenade the virtual and physical crowd.

As per the norm, A-listers in the country are expected to make their way to the HICC to witness outstanding artistes being honoured for their works and contribution to the arts scene.

Unveiling the nominees last week, NACZ director, Nicholas Moyo said the cultural and creative sector had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic leading to the sector adjusting to the new normal.

Resultantly, he said the 20th Nama will recognise creatives who have taken to the emerging platforms for the delivery of creative content by recognising the Social Media Skits under the Spoken Word Category.

As expected, some categories had a decline in the number of entries due to the pandemic.

“Generally, the submissions received this year exhibited a lot of artistic depth across all disciplines, while in some categories, like dance, there was a reasonable and considerable decline with sub-standard entries being submitted for consideration. Covid-19 also proved a challenge for sectors that rely on live audiences for performances or exhibitions.

This applied to theatre, spoken word, and the visual arts.

“We also observed that in some areas, like music, there were significant numbers of highly competitive products submitted because of the mainly long period of consideration for entries.

The adjudicators, therefore, would like to generally commend the originality and innovation exhibited in the entries submitted for the awards,” Moyo said.

Nama executive director Napoleon “Napster” Nyanhi said all is in place for the awards showcase.

He said Gopal and Amard were the perfect fit to host the show as they are no strangers to the Nama stage and audience adding that they are expected to deliver a smooth and impeccable show.

“For the award presenters, we have quite some familiar names in the arts industry as well as delegates from the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation,” Napster said.

Arrangements have been made for nominated artistes from across the country to attend the event according to Napster.

He said they are working around a workable budget and hope to deliver a memorable event as this awards showcase is the country’s most premier.

“NACZ and the Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation are operating on a workable budget for the event.

We continue to dream big. We might have constraints at times, but we keep pushing.

“We appreciate all the help that we’ve been getting from various supporters,” he said.

Nama nominees for the 20th edition were announced last week via social media.

Some of the artistes who made the list include Awa Khiwe, DJ Zandimaz, Tongai Chirisa, Jah Master, Jah Prayzah, Roki, Bathabile Dlamini, Eddie Sandifolo, Cedric Musongelwa and Obert Dube.

– @mthabisi_mthire