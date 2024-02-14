Leslie Kampila releases Ndiwe Ndega featuring Trevor Dongo for Valentine’s Day

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

LESLIE Kampila has released a new single to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The single, titled ‘Ndiwe Ndega’, features Trevor Dongo.

Kampila, who won the Best Dance (House/Gqom/Kwaito/EDM) award at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) in 2023, showcases his musical flair in the soulful track.

The track also comes with a stunning music video, directed by Harare based visualiser Lytee, who is known for his work on the hit ‘Parikuda Munhu’. The video captures the essence of the song, which is about faithfulness and loyalty in relationships. The song is sung in three languages: Ndebele, Shona, and English, reflecting the diversity and richness of Zimbabwean culture.

Kampila said the song is inspired by the African love story, which blends traditional and modern elements.

“The project is now out and our vision was to unfold an African love story, showcasing traditional relationship dynamics alongside fashion statements from eskosin’, blending both ancient and modern cultures.

“I hope lovebirds will use this track as a way of appreciating one another and be able to ensure that their bonds are made strong.” The song is available on various digital platforms, including YouTube.”

@mthabisi_mthire