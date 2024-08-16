Lesotho and Zimbabwe to cooperate in various sectors

Online reporter

Lesotho Prime Minister Samuel Matekane paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa today ahead of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government tomorrow.

Prime Minister Matekane, who arrived in the country yesterday, said the two countries had agreed to cooperate in various sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy and education, among others.

“Those are the critical ones that we are going to start with from now. We are looking forward to implementing this as soon as yesterday,” he said.

“We are going to work together as Africans to see how we can make Africa a better place for us all.”

He expressed hope for increased trade among African countries.

Prime Minister Matekane said Zimbabwe’s SADC chairmanship could open more doors for intra-Africa trade.

“Zimbabwe has always been great. We believe that Zimbabwe is going to do better and take over from where other countries left,” he said.

“We are wishing them well, and we will give them our full support as always.”