Let the better team win, no to violence

Zimpapers Sports Hub

POPULAR soccer fan and once a fervent Caps United fan Chemhofela has called on fans to accept the result and promote a positive vibe at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Chemhofela is now with Scottland the new boys in the Premiership.

Scotland fans have invaded Bulawayo for the clash.



Tawanda Mudzengi, another new arrival at Scottland as a fan, having ditched Dynamos, has predicted an outright win for his new team.