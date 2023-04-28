Let the good times roll, says Brito

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

IT is still early days in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season to talk about the championship race, but for Highlanders fans whose side has gone for 16 years without a title, they dare to believe.

Highlanders are having a bright start to the season, unbeaten after five games having managed three wins — Black Rhinos (1-0), champions FC Platinum (2-1) and Yadah (2-0) — as well as two identical 0-0 draws against ZPC Kariba and Chicken Inn.

The Bulawayo football giants are second on the table with 11 points, just a point behind leaders Caps United.

On Sunday, Highlanders play host to league returnees Hwange who are on position five with 10 points having played six games.

The Hwange clash will be Highlanders’ first match at Barbourfields Stadium since their Independence Cup victory against Dynamos in Mount Darwin. A 10-man Bosso team beat Dynamos 5-3 on penalties after the match had ended 0-0 in 90 minutes.

The Independence Cup victory was followed by the league’s 2-0 win over Yadah at the National Sports Stadium where striker Calvin “Kung-Fu Panda” Chigonero rose from the bench to score a brace on his debut.

It is this start that has given Highlanders fans hope to believe and coach Baltemar Brito wants the good moments that Bosso are enjoying to last longer.

“The good start has raised expectations, but we need to have emotional balance because this is only the beginning. Right now we started well but we’re not at the top, we’re near the top and we’re not at the place that we want to be.

“The moment is good, but in football these moments change so quickly. What we want now is to make these good moments last longer,” Brito said.

The Portuguese expatriate understands the power of the 12th player — supporters — and wants Bosso followers to keep rallying behind them.

“At Highlanders we’re a family. One of the most important parts of the Highlanders family are the fans. So, we’re trying to do our best with every game and with the help of the supporters, I think it becomes easier.

“I think this is the right time to make this season one to remember. On Sunday we play Hwange, they should come to the match and support the team,” said Brito.

Bosso will be without injured left back Archford Faira for their Hwange encounter as well as attacking midfielder Elshamar Farasi who is yet to make a league appearance. Winger Ray Lunga is subject to passing a late fitness test.

It is unlikely that Brito will give last weekend’s two-goal hero Chigonero a start, but the on-loan forward might come from the bench.

Godfrey Makaruse is likely to get his first start at left back following the unavailability of Faira.

Meanwhile, Brito believes Hwange are playing mind games by saying former Highlanders players goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya and striker Brighton Makopa, who have been outstanding for the coalminers are injured and out for the Bosso tie.

“We’re not here to do mind games, because people are saying some players from Hwange are injured but they are not. We’re not playing mind games, we’ve Faira out, we’ve Ray maybe he’ll be out too and Shamar (Elshamar Farasi) is out with injury. The rest of the guys are available,” Brito said.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match Day Six fixtures

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Ngezi Platinum Stars v ZPC Kariba (Baobab)

Sunday: Caps United v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo),

Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields), Cranborne Bullets v Sheasham (Baobab)

Monday: Herentals v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium).