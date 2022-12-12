COMMENT: Let us all emulate JBB’s good deeds

WE commend Jesus Behind Bars (JBB), an organisation from the Seventh Day Adventist church for its role in complementing Government efforts in rehabilitating prisoners so that they can reintegrate into society after serving their respective jail terms.

The church plays a critical role in the integration of society and we borrow a quote from a research paper titled “The Role of the Church in Reintegration of Ex-Prisoners” by Stephen Ngeno:

“The church is ordained by God to preach the good news to the needy and to heal the broken-hearted and proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners.

“The church is called by God to provide hope to those who are hopeless and to transform the lives of those who are crooked to come to the light of Jesus Christ. Therefore, it goes without saying that the church has a great stake in the rehabilitation of prisoners and in the reintegration of the same back to the community.”

We call upon other churches and indeed members of the community to emulate the work of JBB not only to reintegrate former inmates back into society but also to launch campaigns against crime and drug abuse, especially among the youths.

The project which was started in 2018 in partnership with Hillside District Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) is aimed at complementing Government efforts to rehabilitate hard-core criminals.

Since its formation, 518 inmates have been baptised.

The JBB is boosted by the membership of prominent individuals from the city who include businessman Mr Delma Lupepe, Mr Zibusiso Ncube a legal practitioner, Mr Banele Moyo who runs Zulu Safaris, Ms Mandisa Mabhena, Mr Thulani Moyo and Ms Mamvura Moyo.

Not only does JBB focus on hardcore criminals at Khami Maximum Prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo but it is also the brainchild of former inmates who upon release decided to plant seeds of hope in fellow prisoners.

Besides offering psycho-social support, the group, which includes prominent businesspersons from Bulawayo, is training the inmates to manufacture toiletries and detergents.

“Five years ago, we resolved to start a ministry targeted at hard-core convicted criminals who are normally outcasts, forgotten and neglected. We had former inmates who also shared their painful experiences and these propelled us to do something as we cannot expect our Government to do everything for our imprisoned members of the public,” said Mr Dumisani Nkomo, one of the founders of JBB.“Inspired by Matthew 25, we set out to reach the men whom we know committed the worst crimes as some have life sentences. We understood that although convicted, they also deserved a second chance like all of us and we decided to help prison officers in rehabilitating them.”

JBB visits the prison at least once a fortnight and shares meals, lessons and songs with inmates at Khami Maximum Prison.

Sadly, Mr Nkomo noted that the majority of inmates at Khami Maximum Prison come from broken families and never had father figures in their lives.

“We preach to them the gospel of peace which only comes through Jesus and we have seen the hardest core giving their lives and getting baptised.

“Of the 518 we have baptised since the inception of the programme, some of them are serving life sentences and it’s good to know they have dedicated their lives to Christ although they know they will never be set free from the prison doors. JBB is working on drilling a borehole so that inmates can have easy access to water for horticultural projects.”