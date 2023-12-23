Let us honour founding fathers in unity: President

President Mnangagwa greets Zanu-PF supporters at the 121st ordinary session of the Central Committee at the party headquarters in Harare on Thursday

Blessings Chidakwa and Nqobile Tshili

AS Zimbabwe celebrated the National Unity Day yesterday, the country’s founding fathers should always be honoured as they brought about unity and peace which is the cornerstone of national development, the President said.

Speaking during Zanu-PF’s 121st ordinary session of the Central Committee at the party headquarters in Harare on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said in unity Zimbabwe would prosper.

First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is also a Politburo member, Zanu-PF Vice-Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, National Chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and party Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu were among the attendees. President Mnangagwa said National Unity Day was an important date on the national calendar as it was underwritten by the commitment of the founding fathers of Zanu and PF Zapu.

“They signed the Unity Accord as a historic symbol of national cohesion that envelops us in our diversity, from Zambezi to Limpopo and from Plumtree to Mutare. In unity and peace, development is guaranteed.

“It is therefore incumbent upon all party structures to continue uniting our nation. No person or groupings should ever be permitted to derail our national unity, peace, love and harmony,” he said.

Ahead of the by-elections early next year, President Mnangagwa said the party should romp to victory riding on the recent by-elections victories in which the opposition parties were reduced to mere spectators.

“Those who contested in the primary elections are reminded that there are not losers, but it is the party that is always the winner. Therefore, we are all urged to close ranks and rally behind our party candidates.

“Riding on victories in the recent by-elections, Ngatisvasvange tumapato utwu. Let us never leave anything to chance. A vote for Zanu-PF is to protect and safeguard our sovereignty, independence and freedom,” he said.

The peace-loving President said unity and peace should be the way to go ahead of the upcoming by-elections.

“During the campaign period for the by-elections and beyond, the party across provinces, and our people as a whole, are urged to uphold peace, unity, love and harmony. I wish our party and all candidates victory during the by-elections.”

The President commended members of the Central Committee and the party at provincial and district levels for demonstrating leadership, by ensuring sustained coordination and mobilisation of the party activities.

This had resulted in the successful holding of primary elections in preparation for by-elections to be held on February 3 for the constituencies including Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Goromonzi West, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North.

The President commended and congratulated the Central Committee for providing the requisite leadership that resulted in an extremely successful year.

“Following the successful primary election processes, our intra-party democratic practices and culture of entrenching constitutionalism were deepened. The party further mounted an unprecedented campaign anchored on the grassroots, guided by our philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind. Ultimately, our hard honest work and people-centred policies saw us romping to victory,” he said.

Despite the nefarious and malicious machinations of some Western countries who are bent on subverting Zimbabwe’s sovereignty, Zanu-PF emerged victorious in the recently held elections.

“The people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe, once again demonstrated that ours is not an ordinary country. We are the descendants of the Great Emperor Munhumutapa, a resilient, hard-working, productive and brave warrior-nation.

“Our independence, sovereignty and freedom were paid for by the sacred blood of many sons and daughters who fought in a protracted liberation struggle for the democracy we are enjoying today. This saw us harness our diversity, unity and the unwavering love for our country for the electoral victory of our revolutionary mass party Zanu-PF.”

President Mnangagwa said the successful hosting of the 20th National People’s Conference was yet another milestone which saw the party review and sharpened the developmental policies being implemented to improve the lives of the people. In line with the “Nyika inonamatirwa nevene vayo,” philosophy the President saluted religious leaders.

“I am grateful to our churches, religious organisations and the entire nation for the successful National Day of Prayer, which I hosted last week. After all, the word of God in Psalms 37 verses 5 to 7 says: ‘Commit all your plans to the Lord; Trust also in Him and He shall bring you great success.’”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe yesterday marked 36 years of peace and unity since the historic signing of the Unity Accord between Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu, the two main liberation movements that fought for the country’s independence.

The accord, which was initiated by the late former President Robert Mugabe and the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo, ended the civil unrest that plagued the nation in the early 1980s and paved the way for national reconciliation and development.

Zanu-PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu yesterday echoed the President’s sentiments and said Zimbabwe was one of the most peaceful countries on the continent because of the 1987 Unity Accord. He said the accord was a result of home-grown solutions that respected the people’s will and aspirations.

“Because of the Unity Accord there has been so much peace in this country that is why we are regarded as one of the most peaceful countries in terms of security of citizens and security of those that visit us. We revere it because it has brought about the people of Zimbabwe across the board to realise and respect each other’s freedoms,” said Dr Mpofu.

“In Zimbabwe you can walk from Victoria Falls to Manicaland and people tend to take this for granted. Yet it is the whole mark of our Ubuntu and we are proud of it and we respect the decision that was taken by our founding fathers into our politics.”

He stated quite critically that the Unity Accord is the result of domestically developed answers to Zimbabwe’s issues. The two major political parties, he said, held congresses prior to agreeing to collaborate, demonstrating that the people were not forced to unite but rather that it was the result of deliberation.

He said the accord was not a tribal or regional pact, but a national one that consolidated the revolutionary principles of the liberation struggle. He said those who wanted to tribalise and regionalise the Unity Accord were primitive and did not understand the history of the country.

“That’s the importance of this cohesion of the people of Zimbabwe because this thing was not influenced by any outside interest or forces. It was done by citizens of this country through their leaders. It was also through extensive consultations which saw PF Zapu convening a congress and Zanu-PF convening a congress to discuss this important development,” said Dr Mpofu.

“Those that didn’t like the liberation movements wanted to use the Unity Accord as if it is a tribal unity. It is unity based on strong revolutionary principles. It is not about uniting tribes and regions or Ndebele and the Shona. It is a unity that consolidates the aspirations of Zimbabweans as Zimbabweans not as tribes.”

He also commended President Mnangagwa for his boldness and courage in addressing the sensitive issue of Gukurahundi, the killings that occurred in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces during the civil unrest. He said the President had allowed the people to speak freely and had set up committees to look into the matter and find lasting solutions.

“This is also a result of the astuteness of the current President who is a true revolutionary when it comes to the importance of this country. Cde Mnangagwa has gone to some hostile terrain in his bid to clear the issues that bedevilled us before. The issue of Gukurahundi is one of them,” said Dr Mpofu.

“He has been talking about it, he has allowed people to talk about it. He has actually set committees to set into those and that is how it is supposed to be. You can hide your hand in the sand thinking that your problem will go away. He is confronting issues that affect the people of Zimbabwe head-on.”

Archbishop Alex Thomas of the Archdiocese of Bulawayo also hailed the Unity Accord as a critical milestone that brought peace and stability to the country.

“The Unity Accord is the one that brought peace after the Gukurahundi issue and some struggles. The Unity Accord brought stability in the country and a certain kind of closure to the people and security of citizens is now guaranteed for all,” he said.

He said the accord was a testament of the spirit of Ubuntu, the African philosophy of humaneness and interdependence that characterised the Zimbabwean people. He said communities now feel hopeful that they would ultimately have closure as a result of President Mnangagwa’s involvement, which will see the traditional community hearings begin soon.

“Government has done so many things for the past few years and we know something has officially been done and the chiefs have been empowered, the equipment has been given to do the hearings and so on and so forth. Accordingly, the signs are very positive and the people are looking forward to some closure in the whole issue,” he said.

Lucky Moyo, a founding and former member of the renowned Black Umfolosi Imbube ensemble group, shared the story behind the group’s song Unity, which has become a symbol of National Unity Day. He said the song was a visionary message that still urges Zimbabweans to embrace unity and harmony in the present day.

Moyo said National Unity Day was not only a commemoration of the historic accord, but also a reminder of the importance of unity for the Zimbabwean people.

“The song says we are one people, let’s work together and that is what we are even doing today. We might not know but a lot of us are related even today. We didn’t know that the song would have so much impact but music is sometimes timeless and speaks beyond the intended meeting,” said Moyo. — @nqotshili