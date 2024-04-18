‘Let’s all celebrate Independence’

Chronicle Writers

AS the country today marks 44 years of self-governance, Government yesterday implored religious, traditional, business and political leaders to mobilise masses to participate in the historic event.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme “Zim@44: Unity, Peace and Development Towards Vision 2030.” The main celebrations are taking place at Murambinda Business Centre in Buhera, Manicaland Province while provinces will also hold their own commemorations.

In previous years, Harare has hosted the national festivities but under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa directed that the commemorations be rotated as part of leaving no one and no place behind.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said Independence celebrations should bring together all Zimbabweans regardless of their political and religious affiliations.

“The Government of Zimbabwe led by His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa is inviting all Zimbabweans to the commemoration of our 44th Independence celebrations which will be held in Murambinda, Buhera, Manicaland Province. The hosting of the main independence celebrations in Manicaland Province is in line with the devolved hosting of national events which were introduced by the Second Republic,” he said.

“We are rallying all religious leaders, all traditional leaders, the business leaders and all political leaders including opposition politicians and progressive civil society groups to be at the forefront of mobilising people of Zimbabwe to our 44th independence anniversary celebrations.”

Dr Muswere said this year’s theme dovetails with Government’s adherence to perennial values of the country’s national independence which is the cornerstone of democracy.

He said this year’s Uhuru’s celebrations affirm the strategic governance endeavour of the Second Republic which has accelerated investments, economic growth, restoration of Zimbabwe’s dignity in the community of nations, constitutionalism and economic empowerment.

Dr Muswere said this year’s celebrations will be headlined by the Independence Gala which will feature various artists at Murambinda Growth Point. The traditional Independence Day cup match will be at Murambinda High School and will feature Highlanders and Dynamos.

The Independence celebrations were preceded by the Children’s Party which was held yesterday at Murambinda Primary School. Children also gathered in the various provinces across the country where they followed proceedings virtually.

In Bulawayo, the provincial celebrations will take place at White City Stadium with Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube presiding over proceedings.

Yesterday Minister Ncube toured the venue to assess progress ahead of today’s event.

In an interview, she urged Bulawayo residents to come in their numbers to celebrate the country’s milestone achievement.

“People should enjoy the fruits of our liberation struggle. It is a day of reflection on the past and a celebration of the present and future. It will be a beautiful day that will bolster the bigger celebrations to be held in Manicaland,” she said.

“There are various entertainment groups and artistes that have pledged to entertain people. I, therefore, urge people to come in their numbers,” she said.

In Matabeleland South, the commemorations will be held at Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda District.

Yesterday the provincial state occasion’s committee held its final meeting.

Over 3 000 people from all the seven districts are expected to attend the event and buses will ferry people to the venue.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu said all is set for the celebrations. She urged people to come in their numbers.

“Youth should take a leading role in celebrating the country’s independence, which was brought about through the supreme sacrifices of our fallen heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle,” she said.

In Matabeleland North, the celebrations will take place at Manjolo Business Centre in Binga district.

In Hwange District, the Children’s party was held at Rose of Charity Orphanage Primary School where children from different schools converged ahead of the district celebrations to be held at Chidobe Business Centre today.

Various activities have been lined up including a soccer and netball tournament pitting local teams.

In Bubi, the district celebrations will be held at Queen’s Mine while Lupane Local Board Hall will be the venue for Lupane District and Tohwe Primary School the venue for Nkayi.

In Tsholotsho the Children’s party was held at Ngamo Primary with the celebrations set for Mlevu Primary School. The Umguza event will be held in Hope Fountain.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube said all is set for the celebrations to be held at Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe.

He also inspected roads leading to the venue, water points, feeding points and ablution facilities.

“As you are already aware, the event will be preceded by an Independence ball tonight (last night) at the King Solomon Hotel,” said Minister Ncube.