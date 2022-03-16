Let’s all join the fight against vandalism

The arrest of three officers based at Pumula Police Station in Bulawayo by residents on Sunday morning for alleged theft of copper cables in Pumula East is a major victory in the fight against vandalism.

Vandalism in general, but that of copper cables in particular, does not come cheap.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) is losing at least US$2 million annually to theft and vandalism.

According to statistics from Zesa, the parastatal lost $4,6 million worth of power cables through vandalism in 2011, $2,9 million in 2012, $2,3 million in 2013, $2,9 million in 2014, $1,3 million in 2015 and $2,8 million in 2016.

What has been lost to vandals in recent years, is enough to ensure uninterrupted power supplies throughout the country.

This is why residents have joined the fight. They are tired of living in the dark.

We have said time and again that Zesa officials and police officers are involved in this illegal act of vandalism of public property which is why the cancer has been difficult to stop from spreading.

But not anymore; this time residents are leading the fight from the front.

In the latest case, residents arrested the cops at about 1AM.

One of the cops was nabbed while wearing his service uniform while his accomplices were in civilian clothing.

Pumula East Block 1 residents association chairperson Mr Mpumelelo Ngwenya said the unruly cops had the audacity to attack a resident who had cornered them.

The three have been identified as constables Rodrick Tavunanago (34), Tapiwa Takuberekera (39) and Kudzai Wemba (33).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the trio’s arrest.

“We confirm that three of our officers have been arrested for suspected theft of copper cables.

As the Zimbabwe Republic Police we do not condone any act of criminality among our members and I would like to assure the public that the law will take its course.

The suspects will appear in court soon,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He commended members of the public for apprehending the suspects and appealed for any information that may link cops with any crime as ZRP is on a drive to rid itself of corrupt members.

Theft of copper cables attracts a mandatory nine-year sentence, but Government is already working on amending the law to make the sentence more deterrent.

This is an important measure as it will rid society of hard-core criminals as well as deter would-be offenders.

We urge more residents to join in the fight against vandalism. Indeed, this war can be won.

Residents can pay security companies to patrol their neighbourhoods and can also join in the patrols.

Those who see people benefiting or spending ill-gotten money have an obligation to report to the police.

Pumula residents have shown us the way and have proved that no-one is above the law.

Let’s all join the fight against vandalism and preserve public property for future generations.