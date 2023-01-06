“Let’s all rally behind Miss Teen Ecotourism World” – Tourism ministry

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

Reigning Miss Teen Ecotourism World, Amanda Peresu Moyo recently shone at a celebration event that was held for her at the ZITF in Bulawayo.

The beauty from Bulawayo who was accompanied by her mother and brother said she was grateful for all the support she received throughout her journey that made it possible for her to win the title in South Africa last year.

A representative from the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Desmond Makosa who was present at the event said it is in the interest of the Ministry and the Government to see projects of Miss Ecotourism materialise.

Makosa encouraged members of the public to thus support the noble initiatives that will be spearheaded by the model for the cause of all humanity.

Moyo said she has several initiatives to change the economic landscape in place such as a school programme that will give children an opportunity to connect with nature and empower them to prioritise nature.

“I also have a Waste Management initiative I named the Amanda Green Schools Programme. It’s an environmental management system that audits, through students, the consumption of natural resources within school campuses and helps schools become good environmental managers.”

“As world queen, my vision is to create an environment that develops and nurtures self-sustainable communities in urban slums and economically backward rural villages with a primary focus on environment conservation towards nurturing ecotourism.”

She added that her values major in sustainable development, eco-friendliness, accountability, and excellence.

Moyo went on to urge members of the public to come together and appreciate the fragile environment for the good of the nation.

Makosa said Miss Teen Ecotourism World is a pageant held courtesy of Sustainable Climate Action Trust (SCAT). He said SCAT advocates for the conservation and preservation of the environment and natural resources.

“The Miss Teen Ecotourism serves as the voice representing teenagers world-over while promoting environmental responsibility. The combining of tourism and the environment falls neatly under the government’s thrust for sustainable development,” said Makosa. – @ReeSibanda