COMMENT: Let’s always take pride in our own heroes, cultural festivals and events

THE Zanu-PF Youth League organised the inaugural celebration of Munhumutapa Day — a day dedicated to honouring the legacy and achievements of the Great Zimbabwe kingdom, which was launched by President Mnangagwa in Masvingo yesterday.

Munhumutapa was the title given to the kings of the Mutapa State, an empire that existed from around the 11th to the 15th century. The Mutapa State controlled vast territories that included parts of modern-day Zambia and Mozambique, with its capital at the Great Zimbabwe National Monument.

The importance of the Mutapa State lies in its significant role in shaping the history, culture and political landscape of southern Africa.

It was one of the most powerful empires in the region during its time, and the Munhumutapas were known for their wealth, power and influence.

The Mutapa State was a major centre of trade and commerce, particularly in gold and other precious resources. The empire’s sophisticated trading networks and diplomatic skills helped establish it as a dominant force in the region during the time of its existence.

As we reflect on the importance of yesterday’s event, we must also recognise the need for Africans, and black people in particular, to always take pride in commemorating their own heroes and cultural festivals and events.

King Mzilikazi, King Shaka, Queen Nzinga, and many other African heroes have played pivotal roles in shaping the continent’s history and shaping the cultural dynamic of the African people.

It is essential to acknowledge their work in building the foundations that we have today. It is not just important to celebrate them but also to embrace their stories, their culture and their ideals.

The world has become increasingly interconnected, and it is easy for foreign events, such as Valentine’s Day, to overshadow our traditional celebrations. While there is nothing wrong with participating in such events, we should not neglect our own traditions.

This neglect is a symptom of the broader issue of us not seeing the value of our own history and culture. Instead, we tend to treat them as secondary, something to be celebrated as an afterthought. This is a mistake, as our history and culture are the foundation from which we build our future.

It is essential to embrace our African heritage and ensure that it is passed on to future generations. By doing so, we can remind ourselves of who we are, and where we came from, and ensure that we continue to uphold the values that have made African culture so rich and vibrant.

We should take time to honour our heroes and cultural traditions, such as Inxwala and Intwasa festivals, and use them as an opportunity to bring people together and celebrate our rich history. It is an opportunity to appreciate where we came from and the values that have sustained us for centuries.

As such, the launch of Munhumutapa Day yesterday must remind us of our African roots and the great achievements of our forefathers. By commemorating our African heroes and cultural festivals and events, we can ensure that our history and culture are preserved for future generations.