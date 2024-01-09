“Let’s appreciate each other whilst alive”: Arts pundit Thabo Nkomo in ninth album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

ARTS guru Thabo Nkomo who is based in South Africa and hails from Plumtree has released his ninth album which coincides with his 50 year birthday and marks over two decades in the creative industry.

The album titled Appreciation has 12 tracks namely the title track, Amawelele, Come back, Drugs are dangerous, Hamba kahle, Isono sabantwana, Not all men, Plumtree Derby, Siyamthanda, Ukuphi na?, Ungikhumbule and We are yours.

Recorded at Willy’s Studio in Brakpan in South Africa, Appreciation album is a follow up to Rivers of Revolution album released in 2022 and had a theme of praising freedom fighters, lest there are forgotten.

Nkomo said through the album he wants to appreciate everyone involved directly or indirect in his poetic journey.

“I celebrated my 50th birthday by giving myself this album as a gift. It’s my ninth album. In the title track I appreciated all our original Plumtree town fathers from soccer legends to business persons and residents. I also appreciated my former high school, Embakwe.

“Amawelele gives praise to soccer teams and products like Highlanders goalie Ariel Sibanda and Highlanders to whom, before, l have donated two full soccer kits and balls for their Under 15 soccer team. Plumtree Derby track gives appreciation to our Plumtree soccer heroes from Black Horrors FC and Border Kings FC who must not be forgotten. I also appreciate God’s presence and grace in my life especially this year when I have had two operations and I have been in and out of the hospital,” said Nkomo.

He said the album targets the youth, ama 2k and unsung community heroes.

“I also encourage and challenge all artistes to give back to their communities especially their former schools as I have done with my continuous sports donation to my previous high school. Generally, we must all appreciate each other in life and not wait for someone to die,” said Nkomo.

@mthabisi_mthire