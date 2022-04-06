“Let’s bring back family-friendly afternoon gigs” – DJ Prince Eskhosini

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Club DJ Prince Eskhosini has urged promoters and creatives to offer family-friendly afternoon gigs as he prepares to host a show fit for the whole family at Eyadini in Bulawayo.

The event themed, “The Cooler Box Affair” which is being organised by DJ Prince Eskhosini and Skarah aka Caswell will bring together Conga Brothers, DJ Cuety, DJ Stinah, Deeper Stripes and more next week Sunday.

DJ Prince Eskhosini said the event will start in the afternoon as opposed to the usual way of starting gigs late.

“It’s high time we bring inclusive entertainment that will bring about the whole family in one place. That’s the idea behind the Cooler Box Affair. The event will start at midday till late with the hope of making sure that the whole family enjoys some quality time together.

“I urge people to bring their families and enjoy good local music and food. Let’s bring back the culture of going out during the day with our families,” said DJ Prince Eskhosini.

The event will culminate with an after-party to be held at Parkview Pub and Grill. – @eMKlass_49