Let’s celebrate Independence Day with pride: ZANC

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

ZIMBABWEANS must be proud of their Independence Day commemorations and other national events that promote unity and social cohesion, opposition party, Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC), has said.

In an interview from his South African base, ZANC president Mr Timothy Mncube said his party acknowledges the significance of Zimbabwe’s 45th independence anniversary and the importance of coming together as a nation to commemorate this milestone.

Mr Mncube said Independence is more than a historical milestone but a sacred inheritance bought with the blood, sweat, and sacrifices of liberation heroes.

He said the day represents the birth of self-governance, the reclamation of our dignity, land, and identity as a people.

“Since its attainment, Zimbabwe has seen significant gains, expanded access to education, the empowerment of the black majority, and the reassertion of control over our resources. However, we acknowledge that independence is not a destination but a journey. True independence must also translate into economic freedom, justice, and equal opportunity for every Zimbabwean. That is the mission ZANC is committed to completing,” said Mr Mncube.

“We believe in the importance of unity and solidarity among Zimbabweans, regardless of political affiliations.”

The celebrations will be held under the theme: “Zim@ 45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030”, which underlines the Second Republic’s commitment to fostering inclusive national development through devolution.