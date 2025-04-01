‘Let’s continue to ensure peace prevails’

Rutendo Nyeve, [email protected]

THE Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, yesterday commended the city’s residents and business community for ignoring calls to participate in illegal protests across the country.

Speaking to the media at her offices at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex, Minister Ncube commended the province for maintaining peace and stability despite attempts to incite unrest.

The planned demonstrations orchestrated by former Zanu-PF Central Committee member Mr Blessing Geza, who was recently expelled from the ruling party, failed to materialise as residents chose to go about their daily activities undisturbed.

“We had our meeting with Joint Operations Command (JOC) members trying to assess the situation on the ground. I am so happy to report to you as residents of Bulawayo that our province is peaceful and quiet,” said Minister Ncube.

She acknowledged reports of some schools closing, possibly due to uncertainty surrounding the planned protests, but emphasised that the overall atmosphere in the city remained calm.

“Our schools were closed, maybe due to fear of the unknown and as such we are yet to get the details from our education director,” said Minister Ncube.

She said Bulawayo did not experience any disturbances yesterday and commended residents for upholding peace.

“We want to assure the residents of Bulawayo and to inform the entire nation that Bulawayo is peaceful and quiet.

“We never saw and have not received any negative reports. I am happy because Bulawayo people know what they want,” said Minister Ncube.

She urged citizens to continue safeguarding their city and country, emphasising the importance of unity and peace.

“I am happy that Bulawayo residents showed that they respect a peaceful environment.

“I want to commend our people and say keep it up, this is your Bulawayo, this is your Zimbabwe, let us continue to ensure peace prevails in our nation and city,” said Minister Ncube.