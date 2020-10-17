Let’s gear up for renaissances

Victoria Falls, a wonder to the world and a financial magic wand to this country’s economy, has recently started to crack sumptuous smiles as international flights start bringing leisure-hungry tourists from countries in Africa and overseas

Stephen Mpofu

Whether or not the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic will be prolonged, Zimbabwe should gear up for renaissances in international and regional tourism, in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors, as well as in international sporting activities and with our people’s renowned hospitality and an unflinching intrepidity that has seen Zimbabweans surviving satanic economic sanctions imposed on our nation by Western imperialist countries catalysing the new beginnings in point in this discourse.

Victoria Falls, a wonder to the world and a financial magic wand to this country’s economy, has recently started to crack sumptuous smiles as international flights start bringing leisure-hungry tourists from countries in Africa and overseas and with hopes that the Falls will soon host more visitors bringing in the much needed forex to help revive an economy virtually limping due to the brutal foreign embargo meant to effect regime change as punishment for land reform which saw indigenous people being reunited with land stolen from them by white settlers in colonial Rhodesia.

[The sanctions on Zimbabwe have scared other Sadc countries from repossessing some of the land from whites sitting on massive chunks of that asset, for reallocation to blacks who literally scratch infertile pieces of land, as chickens do in backyards for their subsistence.]

Right now the Western haters of the incumbent government and with that of our country must immediately stop any further much ado about nothings and listen to voices of reason by Sadc, the Africa Union as well as by the rest of progressive world and withdraw their iniquitous economic embargo for all of us to inaugurate purposeful new cooperation and amity in a global village stalked by hate on fleet feet, if conflicts reported globally on a daily basis are anything to go by.

With an economy back on even keel in our country, more jobs will be created with thousands of educated Zimbabweans now rendering slave labour in neighbouring countries no doubt being attracted back home to join fellow nationals in reviving a sanctions-beleaguered economy so that the country moves ahead into a brave new future leveraged by political stability, as the Government’s current political detractors will have had the political carpet snatched away from underneath their surprised feet, as it were.

A major local source of Zimbabwe’s problems is ironically our country’s own people who suffer from an avid-hunger syndrome.

This is a condition under which some Zimbabweans desperately regard themselves as brooms however incapable of sweeping away the riff-raff from their house unless they are attached to a long broom stick in the hand of an invisible, external hand exerting the pressure on the broom to do the work for which it is designed.

These people suffer from a generational curse triggered in them by long lines of their forebears.

If somehow they find themselves in power as stooges of foreign rulers, they are wont to turn their country into a banana republic, or a country ruled by external, post modernity colonial forces.

It therefore behoves on Christendom to impact the victims of generational curses in such a way that they make bee-lines to the strong tower, the name of Jesus, so that as new-born children of God their bloodline systems are rendered insular to devastating political, prostitution, financial and religious /occult generational curses as a new people religious wise.

Once the fellowship of the Holy Spirit intervenes, political dynamics including corruption among other societal ills will become proverbs and societies boasting diverse cultural backgrounds will be justified for drumming their chests as civilised nations.

Last but not least, authorities responsible for various stadia designated to host international activities should move speedily and upgrade those arenas to recommended standards so that Zimbabweans can again host international sporting activities to celebrate a post coronavirus era blues before the Son of God returns to gather up the harvest with gehena the chuff’s destiny.