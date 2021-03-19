Let’s learn to congratulate others without clouding their accomplishments

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

So there was a heated debate this week on social media over murals of female personalities that are being painted in Bulawayo.

Long and short, some felt that only personalities who currently reside in the city should have been featured. This meant that in their opinion, the likes of Busi Ncube (Norway), Mbo Mahocs (South Africa), Berita Khumalo (South Africa) and perhaps Sarah Mpofu (since she is under lockdown in Australia) were not supposed to be included despite their contribution and role they have played in the development of the local arts scene over the years.

Not many seemed keen to want to educate themselves about the concept behind the murals that are being painted courtesy of CaliGraph and its various partners to empower the girl child. All they wanted was to see faces of those who reside in the city (the likes of Novuyo Seagirl, Qeqe Mntambo, Vuyo Brown, Lee Mchoney, Sthandazile Dube and Thandi Dlana) on the walls.

Whether they were justified or not is a story for another day. But, what stood out was the issue of clouding others’ accomplishments, condemning new concepts and the general ignorance. Firstly, how does physically residing in Bulawayo make one more deserving or “Bulawayan” than the other? Secondly, where do we get this entitlement and culture of imposing ideas?

Those behind the paintings had their vision and it was entirely up to them to choose whoever they wanted to run with their project. Lastly, who said these so called “deserving” personalities were not going to be featured in other projects?

Was it difficult to embrace the project and congratulate the featured personalities and leave it at that? Before rubbishing personalities who are outside the city/country, it is key for people to know that leaving a city or country in search of greener pastures or any other reason does not take away one’s roots at all. And this is something we all need to come to terms with. It’s perfectly ok to chase your dreams in another town or city other than the one you grew up in and there’s absolutely no reason why we should criticise those who do so. In fact, we should keep offering our support to them as they need it more when they are far from home. Leaving the country is not an easy decision to make.

Like who would want to leave their family to be with foreigners? If you chat with those who have left the country, you will really discover that if they had an option, they would not have left, but in order to develop themselves or their careers, they had to make the move. TV personality, Mbo Mahocs for example, said for the longest time, she tried to penetrate the local arts scene, but got a lukewarm response forcing her to relocate to South Africa.

It was only after she appeared on etv series, Scandal! two years ago that she got a resounding reaction and loads of support from home.

Fast track to two years later, she has another hurdle as some now seemingly want to distance themselves from her as they feel she no longer belongs. How, when she is always in the country for various projects and events? Despite frequenting the country, has she ever objected being from Zimbabwe?

Same applies to Berita. Some, while complaining about the murals, threw lines like “so, one needs to have been signed by Kalawa in order to be recognised in this town?” Wow, really? Is it a crime that she got that life-changing opportunity from Oskido and grabbed it with both hands? Berita has her own record label now and is doing her own thing, why are we stuck up on the past? Isn’t this now slowly becoming some sort of low-key jealousy of these personalities’ achievements across the Limpopo? Be advised, it is a thin line.

In an interview last year, musician Audius Mtawarira who is based in Australia said it was worrying how instead of appreciating and supporting their own, locals seem to have developed a tendency of rubbishing artistes who are pushing their careers outside the country.

“In Zimbabwe, there seems to be a really pessimistic approach to artistes’ contributions.

“On social media for example, people are so hungry to criticise and pick on all things negative to do with people that are out there representing their country. Some of the comments are so derogatory and disheartening to the individuals,” said a concerned Mtawarira.

In all this, people must remember that the reason why most artistes left/are leaving the country is because they are not getting enough support locally. It is as simple as that.

That is the issue people need to address not hate on those who are making progress outside the country. Let us improve on that aspect and start supporting our artistes (whether locally based or outside the country), be it through buying their music, attending their shows or merely following them on their social media pages.

Also, passing positive comments when they do well goes a long way. Let’s give them their roses while they can still smell them like what CaliGraph has done for the female personalities.

Over and above, we should learn to congratulate others without clouding their accomplishments with unsolicited opinions.

To those disheartened by not featuring on the murals, do not be discouraged. Keep moving at a sure and steady pace, one day is one day.