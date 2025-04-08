Lets make other dreams of nine-year olds come true: Kirsty Coventry

Online Reporter

A FORTNIGHT after her historic election, the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s President-elect, Kirsty Coventry, was warmly welcomed by IOC President Thomas Bach, IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper and IOC staff at Olympic House in Lausanne on Tuesday.

When entering the building, the staff started a long and resounding round of applause for the President-elect. President Bach presented her with a bouquet of flowers. The entire staff joined the IOC President and President-elect for a group picture on the symbolic staircase of Olympic House.

In her address to the staff, the President-elect said: “Wow. This is going to be etched in my memory for a long time. I am incredibly humbled to be here. I think as a nine-year-old girl, I did not think I’d ever be standing here getting the opportunity to give back to this Movement and to work with all of you to make sure that other nine-year-olds realise their dreams.”

Coventry’s first visit to Olympic House as President-elect comes ahead of an IOC Executive Board meeting on Wednesday.