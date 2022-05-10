‘Let’s push to make Asaph household name from home’

Melissa Mpofu/Mbulelo Mpofu

“We need to make Asaph a household name from home (Zimbabwe). We should all be talking about him more and working on elevating him,” were words said by rising events and artiste manager Fungai Zvirawa of Khaya Defero earlier on in the week.

Zvirawa, popularly known as Kush in entertainment circles had been contacted for a comment on Shasha’s failure to issue a statement following her non-appearance at the Vic Falls Carnival. Little did the reporter know that she had parted ways with Shasha as her manager.

During that interview, Kush distanced herself and Khaya Defero — her public relations, media and events management company from the carnival fracas and spoke at length about show business.

Following Khaya Defero’s separation with Shasha, an artiste they worked with for eight years, in January this year, Kush said they took time to introspect and it was decided that they stop managing artistes. It was instead agreed that they shift their attention to promoting artistes’ careers in terms of their public relations and marketing.

“The door is wide open for local talent. If artistes want free advice, we are putting out tips for them. From managing Shasha, I learnt the dos and don’ts of the showbiz industry. It’s from managing talent that we’ve spread wings,” said Kush.

She said their main focus at the moment is Bulawayo hotshot, rapper Asaph whom they have expressed profound happiness in working with. This comes after the company and Asaph joined forces last month when the rapper released his first project under the Def Jam Recordings Africa stable titled Thebelele. The song features Skhanda World’s new recruit Loki.

“Working with Asaph was long overdue because we should have been elevating him a long time ago. Sometimes, artistes forget where they come from, but we have some who know and are invested in their craft.

“It’s these artistes that we all need to support,” Kush said.

Khaya Defero Ltd’s junior public relations officer Kevin Mwenye said the relationship with Asaph has been one to savour.

“Everyone knows that Asaph is one of the most sought-after acts in the country and being associated with him is good for business. Our relationship is one to savour as he is an artiste who takes his craft seriously and the latest brands, he associates with show that.

“The relationship may be in its infancy, but we love and cherish working with him, said Mwenye.

Since signing under Def Jam Recordings Africa last year, Asaph has enjoyed success after being nominated for the first time at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards for the Zim-Based Influencer of the Year gong.

This year, he managed to clinch a first when he was given a slot to perform at the acclaimed Vic Falls Carnival. He did not waste the opportunity as he put on a spirited act that was endorsed by many. The rapper rendered a polished performance belting out new and old jams including Thebelele, Mambo and Vibe is Correct.

Kush said they have a lot of plans in store for Asaph that will see his brand penetrating diverse markets as the plan is to make him a sought-after artiste based in Zimbabwe. Interestingly, she said there is no need for Asaph to relocate to another city or country as it is possible to grow his brand from Bulawayo.

“We have to make Asaph a household name from home. He should be treated right at home, meaning he must be paid right and given the treatment he deserves. Asaph should be touring Africa and not just performing for the Zimbabwean community. Asaph should not just perform at small braai events for the Zimbabwean community but be invited to perform at big festivals and events worldwide.

“This is where Khaya Defero will chip in as we will help him clinch international radio interviews and gigs that’ll position him well. The media should elevate such artistes and people can support them. Corporate sponsors need to help as well but it’s been hard to get corporate support locally as there are a few promoters who organise credible events making it difficult for artistes to get the right support,” Kush said.

Khaya Defero’s pedigree dates back to last year when the events management company hosted the Any Given Weekend concert where Shasha and Kamo Mphela performed at a farm in Domboshava. The idea of the concert was to promote local talent locally with Mphela being added to the line-up as she had a single with Shasha that the two were promoting.

With astute knowledge in the field of arts, Khaya Defero used to manage “The queen of Amapiano” Shasha who is now signed under DJ Maphorisa’s Blaqboy Recording Label.

Asaph, fresh from being the headline hip-hop performer at the recently-held Vic Falls Carnival is one of the artistes who saved blushes for the organisers as South Africa-based acts, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Shasha did not fulfil their obligations to perform.

Other local artistes who joined Asaph in performing at the carnival included Gemma Griffiths, Ngoma Ingoma, Djembe Monks, Nutty O and King Her.

Asaph enjoyed every bit of the carnival and said he was grateful to have been part of the line-up at the “best gig experience” he has ever had.

“I’m so grateful I got to do my thing at the carnival. This has been by far the best gig experience I’ve had in a long time. The carnival was one stage I had been dying to be on and finally, the opportunity presented itself and who would I have been to let it slip through my fingers?” said Asaph.

Quizzed on his relationship with Khaya Defero, Asaph said it was a blossoming one.

“Khaya Defero and I have been working closely for the past month now and I’m elated to say that our business relationship has been blossoming. The company has been marketing my brand and making sure that I’m visible.

“Since the release of Thebelele, we have been like clockwork and I’m grateful to have them by my corner,” he said.

There is no rest for the talented as Asaph will continue where he left off. He will be one of the backing acts for Gemma Griffiths “A girl from Harare” show at The Boundary today.

The show is a rarity nowadays, given the influx of international artistes who do not show up will also see other acts perform and these include MJ Sings, DJ Nospa, Holy Ten, JT Voltz, King Her, and Murphy Cubic.

Usually, local acts raise the curtain for international ones, but this time, it will be different and the success of shows headlined by local acts has been seen in recent months with the Jah Prayzah and Winky D-headlined ZITF Shutdown being the talk of the town.