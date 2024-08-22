Let’s support Government efforts to enhance the agricultural sector

THE current El Nino-induced drought has had a significant impact, particularly on our rural population’s livelihoods, since the beginning of the year.

This situation worsened over time and our farmers’ livestock and crop yield decreased. However, hope is on the horizon for the coming farming season as the Government has responded by distributing grain inputs to farmers under the Intwasa/Pfumvudza initiative.

It is common knowledge that the agricultural industry is the backbone of our economy and a significant employer in both commercial and small-scale activities. As such, any damage to this industry can lead to grave consequences. Nonetheless, the Government’s recent decision to allocate sufficient grain inputs to farmers, especially the vulnerable ones, is a welcome move.

The Government should be commended for the timely intervention, which will go a long way in ensuring that most households are food-sufficient.

Increased agricultural output by rural and resettled farmers will translate to improved livelihoods and the economy will receive a boost, coupled with an improvement in food security. This development is significant, mainly because many households rely heavily on agriculture and the land for their sustenance.

Moreover, the decision to provide grain inputs to farmers early to prepare for multiple resilient plots indicates a recognition of the need to increase agricultural production under prevailing climatic conditions, which are usually adverse in our country.

The early provision of resources such as fertilisers and seeds will not only enable farmers to prepare for the planting season, but it will also increase their confidence in the agricultural sector.

Farmers will be willing to invest more in their land and crops when the Government is providing support, as it gives them a sense of security. Therefore, the move by the Government to prioritise the release of Intwasa/Pfumvudza inputs way ahead of the traditional farming season will have a positive and significant impact on the national agricultural field.

We recognise that there are still many challenges affecting the agricultural sector in our country such as the unavailability of affordable inputs, outdated machinery, and the unfavourable state of power supply, among others. However, the Government’s decision to provide grain inputs to vulnerable farmers as part of the Intwasa/Pfumvudza enterprise is a positive step towards addressing some of these challenges.

As a nation, we should all support the efforts of the Government to enhance the agricultural sector and empower farmers in our country. We, therefore, urge the Government to continue supporting this crucial sector as agriculture remains the backbone of our economy.