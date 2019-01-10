Let’s unite for the good of our nation

EDITOR – Government detractors have upped their tempo of an alleged “Zimbabwean crisis” in a bid to arm-twist the Zanu-PF Government to negotiate with Nelson Chamisa.

MDC House of Assembly member for Kuwadzana, Charlton Hwende has become one of the leading people on social media castigating efforts by Government on our path to economic recovery.

Hwende and company are propagating the “Zimbabwean crisis” narrative for obvious political reasons but this is far from the truth as the President Mnangagwa’s administration is laying the foundation for an upper middle income economy by 2030 and no amount of cynicism can change that.

Hwende posted on his twitter handle that, “The Zimbabwe crisis is not economic but a political crisis emanating from stolen elections and subversion of the will of the people. Business people calling for removal of sanctions without the necessary political reforms must be calling for Dialogue to resolve the political impasse.”

Hwende and others like him are failing to accept a simple fact that the MDC Alliance lost the July 30, 2018, Presidential elections which saw Zanu-PF winning convincingly and resoundingly. No amount of the so-called ‘kudira jecha’ is going to force Zanu PF to negotiate with Chamisa.

If truth be told, the MDC is responsible for the current economic challengs because they called for sanctions and ran down local authorities.

If we talk about poorly run urban councils, we point to MDC.

These councils have been run by MDC councillors since 2000 and they have created dirty cities that have become fodder for water borne diseases.

We thank President Mnangagwa for coming up with the initiative of a clean-up campaign that will take place on the first Friday of every month.

President Mnangagwa realised that we have to work together as a nation to assist the MDC who have failed to keep our country clean.

The blame game that the MDC has been peddling will not solve anything but takes us back.

This is not the era of dwelling in the past. We want to live in the future as we rebuild our economy.

If MDC knows that it can save the nation, why can’t they do it for their supporters?

It does not need Nelson Chamisa to be in Government to be a progressive Zimbabwean who can contribute to the wellbeing of the nation.

For starters, why can’t the MDC lobby for the removal of sanctions which they called for which are largely to blame for the economic challenges facing the nation.

What Zimbabwe need right now are a people who are steadfast, united and resilient.

As Zimbabweans we need to unite and work to rebuild the economy.

According to Bill Richardson, “We cannot accomplish all that we need to do without working together.”

We need to work together. Let us move away from wanting to fulfil our political ambitions at the expense of ordinary Zimbabweans.

-Rudo Saungweme