Let’s win the war on drugs – Tapfumaneyi

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE drug and substance abuse scourge that has got as many lives ravaged in the city, can be solved if young people step up to vote for responsible leaders that would deliver on recreational infrastructure in residential areas.

This was said by Pardon Tapfumaneyi, an independent candidate who is aspiring to be a Member of Parliament for Mpopoma- Mzilikazi constituency.

He is confident that he stands a chance to be elected and become a voice that would amplify young people’s prospects for development in the constituency.

The country is set to hold Harmonised elections on August 23.

The aspiring politician, who is also a lawyer is fresh from dumping the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) party, which he had initially filed under. However, owing to the imposition of candidates by the CCC in some constituencies in Bulawayo, Tapfumaneyi was “elbowed” out when the party opted to be represented by one Desmond Makaza.

The CCC’s action has been denied by its leader Nelson Chamisa, in a what other political players viewed as a clear indication that the opposition party is full of self-centred individuals who fall far short of serving the people’s interests.

In his plea to voters, Tapfumaneyi hit hard on the need to solve the drug and substance abuse in townships. His concern was the increasing number of youths who lie idle in his constituency taking drugs daily.

He said young people have now drowned their loneliness on drugs like crystal meth and illicit alcohol known in the street lingo as “Njengu”.

“Let us unite and fight the war on drugs and alcohol abuse. Our young people’s future is in ruins if we don’t address the issue now. I believe I will be the leader to speared development in Mzilikazi- Mpopoma constituency, he said.

The dilapidated sport and youth centres at these townships have to be revived to serve young people, according to Tapfumaneyi.

“I visited some parts of the constituency and noted with concern how our young people are drowning themselves on alcohol and drugs. I made rounds in Mabutweni, Nguboyenja and Mzilikazi where I noted the gravity of the problem.

“The only way to chart a better future free of drugs is to reconstruct youth centres and renovate existing sports facilities. I present myself as the servant of the people. I pledge to solve problems as I work with the people.”

The Mzilikazi-Mpopoma constituency has some of the city’s oldest suburbs which boast of recreational facilities that were once revered centres of sporting excellence. As many sport and arts personalities were groomed from Mzilikazi suburb’s facilities and at Inyathi youth centre in Mpopoma.

Tapfumaneyi said he will not wait for the Constituency Development Fund but will find ways to fund his projects.