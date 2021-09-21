Level 2 lockdown extended by two weeks

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has extended the Level 2 lockdown measures by another two weeks.

In his twitter page, Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana said: “His Excellency the President has extended the Level 2 lockdown measures announced on the 7th of September 2021 by another two weeks, under the same conditions.”

President Mnangagwa on September 7 relaxed the lockdown from Level 4 to Level 2.

Under the new regulations intercity travelling is now permitted under strict Covid-19 regulations. Public gatherings are permitted with maximum of 100 people. Workplaces have been decongested to 50 percent of the workforce.

Bottle stores are to sell take aways until 4PM. Beer outlets and nightclubs will remain closed during Level 2 lockdown.

Business time is now from 8AM to 7PM while curfew is now from 10PM to 5AM

