Level 4 lockdown gets compliance

Mounted police yesterday made patrols in-and-around town checking for Level Four lockdown compliance. In the picture, they patrol a vending site in Makokoba

Chronicle Reporters

BUSINESSES and members of the public in Bulawayo and other parts of the southern region complied with the enhanced Level Four lockdown announced by President Mnangagwa on Tuesday.

The new restrictions ban intercity travel, provide custodial sentences for fake Covid-19 certificate holders and mandatory quarantine for deportees and those from countries with Alpha and Delta Covid-19 variants.

Businesses now operate from 8AM and close at 3.30PM.

The shorter business hours were designed to allow workers and businesspeople to adhere to the dawn to dusk curfew which is between 6.30PM and 6AM.

The President directed employers to decongest workplaces by allowing 40 percent of their staff to work from the site with the rest working from home.

In Bulawayo, businesses adhered to the stipulated operating times. A Chronicle news crew yesterday moved around the city centre and observed that by 3.30PM, supermarkets and other retail shops were closing their businesses. At the Fife Street market area, vendors could be seen packing up their wares at around that time.

It was, however, business as usual for pirate taxis as the operators could be seen touting for clients at TM Hyper and 6th Avenue.

By 4pm, the city centre was jammed with traffic as motorists rushed to beat the curfew and the queues had formed up at bus termini during the same time.

When the new crew visited Renkini Bus Terminus yesterday, there were no buses. However, at Entumbane Country Bus Terminus, there were some kombi operators plying rural route in violation of the lockdown regulations.

One operator who declined to reveal his name said: “My understanding is that it’s only intercity travel which was banned. In our case, we are plying rural routes and therefore, I don’t have any problem with that.”

Entumbane Country Bus Terminus is used by commuter operators and buses plying Nkayi, Binga, Tsholotsho and Filabusi routes.

On Wednesday, at Renkini, most commuters were stranded following a sudden withdrawal of services by intercity bus operators.

“I arrived from Plumtree on Tuesday intending to proceed to Nkayi today, but I was shocked when operators told us that they had suspended services due to lockdown regulations,” said Mr Knowledge Ndlovu.

Another woman, Ms Lubelihle Moyo said: “I came here to Bulawayo to collect my medication and now I intend travelling back to my rural home in Nkayi, but there is no transport because of the lockdown.”

At Lobengula and Connaught Avenue, which is usually a hive of activity with buses and private vehicles jostling to get passengers to Lupane, Hwange and Victoria Falls, there were no buses in sight.

Police on horseback were patrolling the city centre as they enforced the lockdown regulations. Others conducted foot patrols.

Bulawayo health experts have on several occasions warned that complacency by residents could lead to a fully-fledged Covid-19 third wave in the city.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the new lockdown measures will help reduce the interaction of people, infections and the number of deaths.

Bulawayo consultant paediatrician Dr Wedu Dr Ndebele welcomed the new measures, saying they will help curb the spread of the virus.

He also urged residents to be alert at their workplaces, in public transport and other public spaces such as supermarkets.

“The new measures will help curb the spread of the virus. Our city has hotspots, which means the virus can easily spread and the next person that you meet could actually be having it hence people must make sure they don’t let down their guard,” he said.

In Victoria Falls, businesses and the general public adhered to the lockdown. On Wednesday most businesses closed just after 3pm with a few remaining open while the streets were deserted in the evening as opposed to previous days when people walked around.

There was reduced human traffic in the city centre. Wednesday was a busy day as people made last minute travel as evidenced by scores that were looking for transport at the hiking spot.

Yesterday, there were no long-distance buses in Victoria Falls.

In Gweru people disregarded Covid-19 regulations as the limit of 30 people at funerals was being ignored, while some bars and restaurants were open.

In the city centre, osiphatheleni and vendors were operating on shop pavements without observing social distancing.

At the Gweru Magistrates Court, no visitors were allowed and members of the public except for litigants and their lawyers, including witnesses.

In a statement on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of revised lockdown regulations and will be out to enforce compliance.

“The police will ensure that the curfew order imposed by Government from 6.30PM to 6AM the following morning is religiously adhered to. All unnecessary movements by the public will be dealt with and arrests effected. Members of the public who are holding church gatherings which include all night prayers by some religious groups are warned and implored to comply with the Government’s ban on gatherings,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said intercity public transporters found violating the President’s decree will have their vehicles impounded while employees would be arrested.

Asst Comm Nyathi said pirate taxis will not be tolerated during the lockdown.

“Police details will conduct patrols, blitz and monitoring to ensure compliance by the public and business on the safety and health measures put in place by the Government. The ZRP urges the public to wear face masks and practice social distancing in all public places.”

Covid-19 cases continue to rise with 28 people having succumbed to the disease on Wednesday. The country has so far recorded a total number of 49 864 cases and 1 789 deaths. The national recovery rate has this week been on the decline as active cases continue to go up.