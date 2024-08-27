Leverage Sadc post for more synergies: President

President Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with legislators at State House in Harare yesterday, when they paid a courtesy call to congratulate him following his assumption of the SADC chairmanship recently. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe must leverage the SADC chairmanship to scale up activities and synergies that will help in the advancement of the aspirations of the regional bloc’s founding fathers, President Mnangagwa has said.

He was addressing legislators from across the political divide at State House in Harare yesterday who had paid him a visit to congratulate him for assuming the SADC chairmanship at the bloc’s summit hosted by Zimbabwe last week.

The 44th SADC summit was held at the magnificent Parliament Building in Mt. Hampden.

“The chairpersonship of SADC is ours together as the great people of Zimbabwe. We must, in all respective sectors, in both the public and private sector, leverage on this role to scale up activities, synergies and collaboration to advance the aspirations of the founding fathers of SADC,” he said.

He called for greater collaboration between legislators from the region.

“Through increased exchanges, including among and between the legislative arms of the respective countries in our region, we have a duty to consolidate the independence, sovereignty and freedom, peace, security and stability in our countries,” he said.

He commended the Parliament of Zimbabwe for promoting peace and unity before and during the SADC summit.

“We remain grateful to the Parliament of Zimbabwe, for availing its majestic facilities that enabled comfort and a conducive atmosphere for a memorable event and fruitful deliberations.

“The role that Parliamentarians played in promoting peace, unity and a hospitable environment for our visitors, before and during the summit was invaluable.

“You as MPs also kept our people, throughout the country, well briefed and informed as to the importance of SADC to both our national development aspirations and quest for shared prosperity within Southern Africa. Tinokutendai. Siyalibonga,” he said.

“Let us equally share ideas on climate change mitigation, growing our agriculture sectors, rural development, innovation, industrialisation and many other aspects to propel development and the realisation of a higher quality of life for our people.”

The President called for continued focus to build the country post the SADC summit to achieve national goals and targets.

“Now that the SADC Summit is behind us, let us continue with the focus, zeal and unity of purpose to achieve our national development priorities towards Vision 2030,” he said.

President Mnangagwa challenged legislators to leave a good legacy both in their respective communities and the country.

“We must leave the positions we occupy better than what we found them. We must be remembered for having brought development. We should not just be remembered for saying we want vehicles, allowances and stands,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said MPs should fully participate in the development of their communities and maintain a closely knit relationship with their constituencies.

“Do not break that relationship. If you maintain that relationship, you will remain an MP but once you break that relationship, you would have severed ties with your constituency,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said he was equally indebted to legislators and the general public given that it was them who elected him as President of the country.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga commended the unity shown by the legislators and their leaders who felt duty bound to come and congratulate President Mnangagwa.

“That is what it should be. You have shown leadership. I want to thank you for the support and appreciation you have shown to His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, our Munhumutapa,” said VP Chiwenga.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi commended President Mnangagwa for unparalleled leadership.

He said Zimbabwe was a now a better place after the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa transformed it within a short space of time.

He said what President Mnangagwa did in the short period could not be compared with what the First Republic did in over 30 years.

“So what kind of a leader do you want? 2030 we will be there, whether you like it or you dislike it. Yes, criticism is there but it has to be qualified. It has to be constructive to help us do better. Criticism does not have to be antagonistic,” said VP Mohadi.

Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership saw him identifying Mt Hampden as the location to have a new Parliament Building, which eventually was the venue of SADC summit.

“The original place then was the Kopje area, but Your Excellency looked at the North West. You went to China and sought funding for the new Parliament Building. That time, you did not know that you would host the SADC summit at the world class Parliament Building. You identified Mt Hampden even before you had found funding for it,” said Adv Mudenda.

In an interview, the leader of the opposition in Parliament Senator Sengenzo Tshabangu said they felt duty bound to attend national events such as yesterday’s event because it was national interest that bound them together despite different political persuasions.

“The position of chairman is not for a political party but it is for us as Zimbabweans,” said Sen Tshabangu.

Zanu PF Chief whip, Cde Pupurai Togarepi said they were working well with all parliamentarians notwithstanding their political differences.

“Yes there might be booing but what drives us is national interest,” said Cde Togarepi.

Zimbabwe successfully hosted the 44th SADC summit which saw the highest attendance by Heads of State since the year 2000.