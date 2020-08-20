Lewandowski’s insane stats after Champions League win

BAYERN Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is the best player in the world right now. No question.

The Pole’s side secured their place in the Uefa Champions League final with a no-nonsense 3-0 victory over Lyon, who sent shockwaves around Europe with upset victories on their way to the final four.

And you’d be forgiven for thinking that Bayern could have suffered the same fate as Juventus and Manchester City after their French opponents came flying out of the blocks.

However, after surviving an early onslaught from the underdogs, Bayern asserted their authority and a first-half brace from Serge Gnabry put them within touching distance of the final.

But it wouldn’t be a Bayern victory without a goal from Lewandowski and he will have been particularly disappointed with his role just moments before Gnabry’s second strike.

Uncharacteristically, the former Borussia Dortmund striker missed a clear opportunity to score from close range, only to be bailed out by the ball breaking to Gnabry, who duly converted.

Lewandowski moves to 55 goals

However, Lewandowski showed exactly why he’s the world’s best number 9 by putting things right before the final whistle, bagging the Bavarian’s third.

It was a classic striker’s goal, too, with the ball delivered tantalisingly into the penalty area for him to meet with a bullet header that flew past Anthony Lopes.

Ok, sure, it might not have been a truly spectacular goal nor was the match all that competitive at that stage, but it was the statistics that it elevated Lewandowski to that made it special.

Lewandowski’s insane stats vs Lyon

Check out some of the most staggering records and numbers that Lewandowski has now produced:

– 55 goals from 46 games in all competitions this season

– Goal-per-game ratio of 1.2

– 15 goals in the Champions League, just two behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

– Scored in every single Champions League game this season

– Top scorer in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and the Champions League

– One of only two players to score 15 goals in a Champions League season

– Only four players scored more Bundesliga goals this season than Lewandowski has scored Champions League goals

The only negative to take from this whole situation is that the Ballon d’Or has been cancelled because of the Covid-19, which frankly, is a huge kick in the crotch for Lewandowski.

He would have been nailed on for the prestigious award that has been bestowed to the likes of Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ronaldo Nazario and Zinedine Zidane just to name a few.

Thankfully, it seems as though The Best Fifa award will be proceeding and simply put, Lewandowski deserves as many accolades as possible regardless of what happens in the Uefa Champions League final on Sunday. – Givemesport.com