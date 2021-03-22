Lewis Hamilton reveals Formula 1 ‘gamechanger’ hope ahead of hunt for historic eighth championship

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1, Hamilton has revealed his hopes for his legacy as the Englishman prepares to kick off his hunt for an unprecedented eighth world championship at this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain GP.

And Hamilton, who has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as F1’s powerful and leading voice for increasing diversity, wouldn’t just like to be remembered for his record-breaking exploits on the track.

“Gamechanger”, Hamilton tells Sky F1’s Rachel Brookes when asked about how he hopes the history books remember him. “Or voice for equality. Something like that.”

Expanding on his off-track efforts in 2020, the seven-time champion adds: “I would argue that last year was the bravest [decision I’ve made in F1].”

And there are plenty of talking points as Hamilton aims for an historic eighth crown.

Throughout recent seasons, two numbers have stuck out as targets for Hamilton. Ninety one, and seven.

But Hamilton has now overtaken Michael Schumacher’s win record – sitting pretty on 95 – and has equalled the legendary German’s title haul.

Statistically, that makes Hamilton the most successful driver in F1 history.

Naturally, it also leaves the question of what else there is to accomplish.

Hamilton, now 36, penning his first-ever short-term F1 contract – only extending for the 2021 season with Mercedes – could be taken as a sign that he is thinking of the end. As, most certainly, could his reasoning for that one-year deal.

“Firstly, I’m kind of in a fortunate position where I’ve achieved most of the stuff I wanted to achieve up until this point,” said Hamilton at Mercedes’ car launch.

Hamilton, however, will also be well aware that he can further bolster his legacy by becoming the first driver to ever reach eighth titles. And that would raise the bar to a daunting level.

“It’s the ultimate dream,” Hamilton admitted about his hunt for eight. – Sky Sports