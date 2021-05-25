Liberation icon immortalised on Africa Day

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today officially unveils the statue of Mbuya Nehanda as the country forges ahead with its drive to immortalise the country’s liberation struggle icons.

The unveiling of the statute coincides with the Africa Day celebrations whose theme for this year is: “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want.”

According to the African Union (AU), this year’s theme presents a unique opportunity for the continent to celebrate its great Pan-Africanists who have played and are still playing a key role in African renaissance.

The unveiling of Mbuya Nehanda’s statue therefore falls within the spirit of celebrating a great Pan Africanist who was instrumental in the liberation of the country.

The Government also wants to erect a statue of General Mtshane Khumalo the commander of King Lobengula’s Imbizo Regiment that defeated the colonialist Allan Wilson Patrol at the Battle of Pupu on December 4, 1893 as the first shots of resistance against colonialism were fired.

This is part of a Government programme, announced by President Mnangagwa in his Heroes Day address last year, to erect statues of eminent liberation icons from the First and Second Chimurenga/Umvukela to immortalise their supreme sacrifices towards the liberation of Zimbabwe.

Other distinguished heroes and heroines of the First Umvukela/Chimurenga such as Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo, Sekuru Kaguvi, Chaminuka, Mkwati, Chinengundu, Mashayamombe, Mgandani Dlodlo, Chiwashira, Muchecheterwa, Chingaira Makoni and Mapondera, among others, will be accorded appropriate recognition.

From the Second Umvukela/Chimurenga, President Mnangagwa said, the late General Josiah Magama Tongogara and General Alfred Nikita Mangena, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Cde Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Cde Simon Vengesai Muzenda, among others, will also be honoured.

Speaking as he launched the Culture Week commemorations at Chief Njelele’s homestead in Gokwe South district last Friday, President Mnangagwa said:

“On May 25, we are unveiling Mbuya Nehanda statue in Harare and we are going to do the same for Gen Khumalo and all the other heroes and heroines of the country.”

Colonisers, said President Mnangagwa, had built a church where there was a well where Mbuya Nehanda used to fetch water to drink and the Government has erected a statue close to the church in honour of Mbuya Nehanda.

“Today (Friday) we have Chief Khumalo with us, he is the great great-grand child of Gen Khumalo. Gen Khumalo was fighting for King Lobengula and they defeated a regiment that was led by Allan Wilson during the Battle of Pupu. We honoured Chief Khumalo’s grandfather posthumously and we are going to have a statue in his honour,” said President Mnangagwa.

Having announced this a year before the adoption of today’s theme by the continent, it is refreshing that the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is taking the lead in telling the African story and honouring its heroes.

Today will also see the continental launch of the Entry into Force of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance.

The Charter, adopted by the 6th AU Assembly held in Khartoum, the Sudan in January 2006 entered into force in October 2020 upon receipt by the AU Commission of the 15th instrument of ratification of the arts, culture and heritage cultural policy instrument.

The main focus areas of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance are: promotion of African identity, shared values, the spirit of Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance; development of the creative economy of the continent; protection and conservation of African World Heritage Sites and increasing of African sites in the World Heritage List; development and continued dissemination of regional and continental programmes for the promotion of African identity, shared values, cultural and creative industries and heritage.

The event, according to the AU, will also provide an opportunity for member States to share best practices in the ratification and implementation of the Charter.

It will also promote the theme of the year, give it the much-needed visibility to effectively contribute to the economy of the continent.

In December last year, President Mnangagwa presided over the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the Museum of Africa Liberation in Harare aimed at documenting the liberation struggle of the continent.

At the ceremony, the President said the institution will enable the African continent to tell its history.

“We are marching together bonded by the ideals of Pan-Africanism, Ubuntu and African Renaissance through the documentation, protection, preservation and promotion of our rich liberation legacy,” he said.

“Building from the Africa Fact Book, this project will coordinate the documentation of African liberation stories from across the entire continent, told by actors and participants,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The pendulum has surely shifted and the story will now be told first and foremost from the vantage point of Africans and by us, Africans.”

Speaking last Friday President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has been honoured by African countries for the museum to be constructed in Harare.

“Africa agreed that the African Museum be constructed in Zimbabwe. This is the promised land and we have a bright future,” he said.