Liberation struggle hero Cde Ndodana Ndlovu dies

THE late war veteran, Cde Ndodana Ndlovu, popularly known as Rumba Sizwe during the liberation struggle, will be buried at Nkulumane Provincial Heroes Acre in Bulawayo on March 5.

Cde died on Monday (26 February) at Njube in Bulawayo and is survived by his wife, Mailet Lungile Ndlovu, five sons – Nelson, Thulani, Genius, Richman, and King, and one daughter, Angel.

He attended his primary school at Ntunungwe Primary School in Plumtree before joining the liberation struggle at the age of 19 in 1977 under the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA), which was the military wing of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU).

He proceeded to Zambia where he stayed at Nampudwe camp and later went to Angola for military training. After completing his training, he returned to Zambia.

After the ceasefire, Cde Ndlovu was enlisted in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) in 1981 and was stationed at Ntabazinduna.

He then attended Battalion Battle School (BBS Inyanga) and pursued his secondary education at Masvingo Day Secondary School, where he obtained his O’ level qualification. After completing his secondary education, he continued his studies at the Zimbabwe Staff College, Khumalo Barracks, and Imbizo Barracks before he fell ill while at the Army Headquarters Camp in 2022.

Some of the medals he attained during his career include the Zimbabwe Independence Medal, Liberation Medal, Mozambique Medal, 10 Years Medal, Long and Exemplary Medal, DRC Medal.

He also participated in missions outside Zimbabwe, such as Mozambique, peacekeeping in Angola (ECOWAS), and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Bulawayo Province of the War Veterans Association has appealed to the Government to provide state-assisted funeral arrangements for the late Cde Ndlovu.

“The Bulawayo Province of the War Vaterans Association by this note request the ruling party and Government to have him declared provincial liberation war hero and have the state assisted burial arrangements and other benefits that fits national provincial liberation hero and his dependents,” reads the statement.