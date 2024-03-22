Liberation Struggle Hero, Cde Rodger Ndlovu, to be laid to rest in Esigodini

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE late war veteran, Cde Rodger Ndlovu, popularly known as Zihlobo Kunene during the liberation struggle, will be buried at Nongwane village in Nswazi, under Chief Sinqhobile Mabhena in Esigodini on 23 March.

Cde Ndlovu passed away on Tuesday (19 March) at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Tshuma, two daughters, and several grandchildren.

He attended primary school at Matshima Primary School up to grade 6 before working at Rhodesia Bag in Bulawayo. He was part of the team that built Inyankuni Dam in Esigodini.

In 1976, he crossed to Botswana and then Zambia, where he was taken to Nampundu transit camp and went to Freedom camp for training.

After the ceasefire, he was assembled at Papa camp and later demobilised at Mbalabala in 1983.

The Bulawayo Province of the War Veterans Association has appealed to the Government to provide state-assisted funeral arrangements for the late Cde Ndlovu.

“The Bulawayo Province of the War Veterans Association by this note requests the ruling party and Government to have his/her declared National Provincial Liberation War Hero and have the state-assisted burial arrangements and other benefits that fit. National/Provincial Liberation Hero and his/her dependents,” reads the statement