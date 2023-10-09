Liberation war hero brothers laid to rest

By Judge Jarachara

HUNDREDS of people Thronged Siziba and Nyathi Families homesteads in Zezane Beitbridge to witness an unusual happening where two liberation heroes who happened to be brothers were buried.

The double Burial of Cdes; Samson Nare (who took his mother’s surname) and Musuthu Siziba took place On 5 October.

One died on 29 September and the other died on the following day.

The two heroes were buried at their home cemeteries in Zezani Beitbridge.

Nare Joined the liberation struggle in 1977 after crossing to Zambia via Botswana before proceeding to Nampundu transit camp.

He proceeded to Angola where he was trained. After training, he was deployed to the front where he operated in the Nkayi Area until the Demobilisation exercise in 1981.

Nare passed on on 29 September 2023 after a long illness, at 66.

He selflessly served Zimbabwe during the war of liberation.

Siziba, passed away on 30 September 2023 at 71 years old after complaining of shortness of breath.

He joined the liberation struggle where he attained his military training in Zambia at Mulungushi training camp.

After training, he was deployed in Hurungwe and Chinhoyi areas.

Siziba was integrated into the Zimbabwean National Army at Llewellyn Barracks in 1981.

In a speech read on her behalf, the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province Cde Evelyn Ndlovu expressed heartfelt condolences to the family.

In an interview, Matabeleland South chairperson of the war veterans association Cde Alfred Moyo said his, is a cup full of sorrow as his age and generation is fast leaving.

He said that his hope is now vested in the youths of the day to grasp and house the ternats of independence which the now departing heroes sacrificed themselves for.

“We are shocked, we are saddened to be here witnessing the burial of two brothers who happened to be heroes of the liberation struggle” said Cde Moyo.

Councillor for Ward 11 Mpulukeng Lamula said she is deeply saddened by the death of the two brothers whom she said were the cornerstones of her community work.

“The death of these two is a blow to my councillorship. The late comrades were some of the hardworkers in this ward. Now that they are gone, I do not know who will be a perfect match to these two brothers. I am pleading with the youths to take the challenge left by these two and make sure that they take ahead the relay baton left to them by the departed heroes,” she said.

@jdgjarachara