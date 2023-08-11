Liberation war hero, Cde Marks Khumalo burial today

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE National Liberation War Veterans Association for security in Bulawayo, Cde Marks Khumalo who died in South Africa recently has been conferred with a liberation war hero status and will be buried today at the provincial shrine in Nkulumane.

Cde Khumalo whose pseudo name during the liberation struggle was Broad Gwala, died at the age of 67.

In a statement, Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman, Cde Jabulani Sibanda confirmed that Cde Khumalo was accorded a liberation war hero status.

“This letter serves to confirm that the late Cde Marks Khumalo has been declared a liberation war hero. He passed away on 2 August 2023 in South Africa, and will be buried at Nkulumane Heroes Acre Bulawayo on 11 August 2023,” he said.

Cde Khumalo retired from the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) in 2006. He was also the Zanu PF district chairperson for Mtshingwe and joined the liberation struggle in 1975 soon after resigning from his job after he was angered by racist remarks by his white employers.

During the liberation struggle, Cde Khumalo was an active Zapu youth league member who used to attend meetings at the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo’s house in the Pelandaba suburb in Bulawayo.

“It was in 1975 when the late Cde Khumalo decided that enough was enough and left Rhodesia t to join the liberation struggle. He crossed to Botswana where he, together with other youths were met by the late Comrade Makepesi in Francistown and they were taken to a refugee camp,” said Cde Sibanda. After spending three months in Botswana, Cde Khumalo and his other comrades were flown to Zambia. Upon arrival, they were taken to Nampundwe Transit Camp where they stayed there with Zambian soldiers. The group was later selected to undergo military training at Membership Training Centre before proceeding to Mgagao in Tanzania.Cde Khumalo and his group were again further moved to Mbela en route to Morogoro military camp for further training.

Upon completing training, they were moved back to Zambia and subsequently deployed along the Zambezi River at Chingunyu.

“After some months, Cde Khumalo was recalled to the Freedom Camp in Lusaka. As a roving soldier, he was sent to Somali Military Academy in Mogadishu where he did his officer cadet course as a platoon commander.

He came back to Zambia and was deployed at CGT2 before moving to Kabanga Mlamfu en route to the then Rhodesia,” said Cde Sibanda.

Cde Khumalo crossed the Zambezi River through Kavhira Forest, a heavy bomb-trapped area. In the then Rhodesia, he was deployed to Dongamuzi and Mzola areas in Lupane district.

“At this point in time, a cease-fire was declared in 1979 and Cde Khumalo moved to Mike Assembly Point at St Paul’s. They were transferred to Entumbane Township where heavy shooting incidents occurred between ZPRA and ZANLA Forces,” said Cde Sibanda.

“They were then moved further to Woolendale Shooting Range and later on to Gwaai Assembly Point where they stayed for some days. He was later on moved to Harare Karbit Barracks for integration into the Zimbabwe Intelligent Cops (ZIC).”

Cde Khumalo did map drafting and ground coverage. With time, he was assigned to the Zimbabwe Military Police under the Special Investigation Department.In 1986, Cde Khumalo was transferred to Six Brigade to train young men who were to form that Brigade.

In 1999, he was deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for a special military operation.Cde Khumalo is survived by his wife and six children, three girls and three boys, and 10 grandchildren.