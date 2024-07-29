\ Liberation War Hero dies

Ashley Phiri

LIBERATION war hero Herald Ndlovu has died.

He was 70.

He died at his Cowdray Park home last Tuesday.

Cde Ndlovu will be laid to rest at the Bulawayo provincial Heroes acre in Nkulumane suburb on Wednesday.

The liberation war hero was born in 1954 at West Acre, Bulilima-Mangwe.

He received his primary education at Cyrene Mission.

Due to financial hardships he did not further his education and he became a herd boy at Tegwani, Plumtree.

In 1977 He decided to join the liberation struggle. He went to Nampundwe Transit camp, Zambia through Botswana.

Cde Ndlovu then proceeded to Malanje, Angola where he received his military training. He was in Angola until the ceasefire was declared in 1980.

His group remained in Angola until 1981. When he returned to Zimbabwe, the liberation war hero was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

In the army, Cde Ndlovu rose from a rank of Private to a rank of Staff Sergeant.

He retired from the army in 2004.

In 2007, the liberation war hero joined the National Railways of Zimbabwe as a manual worker, he was promoted to a handyman, a position he held until he retired in 2014.

He also served as ZANU PF secretary for health at Sydney Malunga District.

Cde Ndlovu is survived by his wife Hilder Ndlovu, two children and three grandchildren